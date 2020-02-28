News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ricken: Clare win a huge character builder for Cork

Ricken: Clare win a huge character builder for Cork
Clare’s Cillian Rouine gets his pass away as Cork’s David Buckley closes in during the Munster U20FC semi-final at Milltown Malbay. Picture: Eamon Ward
By Joe O Muircheartaigh
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 06:20 AM

The hard-earned win eked out by the All-Ireland U20 football champions Cork on their travels to Miltown Malbay on Wednesday night represented a real character builder ahead of next week’s Munster decider according to manager Keith Ricken.

Ricken heaped praise on his charges for putting a poor first half display behind them to grind out a two-point victory over a gallant Clare side.

Victory now sets up a provincial final date against Kerry on Wednesday night.

The champions were hit for two goals in the second quarter to find themselves trailing by 2-2 to 1-4 at the break, but bounced back on the turnover to record a deserved 1-12 to 2-7 win.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance overall, but we still won it,” said Ricken. “That was our first game together in about three or four weeks as the last few weeks they had been involved in championships in Cork, so it has been difficult, but the lads got the job done in the second half.

“This is still February. There is mud, there is heavy ground and you are up here in Clare against a good team.

“We had a four hour journey up here and we had to get organised and tuned in for a match after that.

“Guys were coming from Leaving Cert, pre-Leaving and exams. It’s all stressful, but it’s all good stress for the team if you are able to manage that. At the end of the day, they were able to get their thoughts together.

“That’s what you want young players to be able to do when it is put up to them. I was happy with that.”

The St Vincent’s man revealed that his side’s second-half turnaround when they hit seven points in the first 15 minutes to take control of the tie was inspired by the players themselves, just as the home side scented a first victory over the Rebels in the grade (previously the U21 championship) since their one-point victory in Kilmallock in 2002.

“We hadn’t harsh words, we had nothing harsh at half-time when we found ourselves behind,” he revealed.

“The lads had a chat among themselves. The whole purpose of this is they are trying to build their own character and solve their own issues.

“They caused the issues themselves in the first half when Clare got their two goals, but they went out and solved it and got over this game. I was delighted they performed when they really had to — they dug deep.”

Next Wednesday’s provincial decider has a throw-in time of 7pm in Austin Stack Park.

READ MORE

Hit or miss? Rule changes that may pass GAA Congress

More on this topic

‘Don’t change something that is not broken’: Bubbles on rule changes‘Don’t change something that is not broken’: Bubbles on rule changes

Burns and McCarthy battle to be next GAA presidentBurns and McCarthy battle to be next GAA president

Paul Rouse: Is Cork commemorative jersey the right fit?Paul Rouse: Is Cork commemorative jersey the right fit?

O’Connor not yet dreaming of reaching promised landO’Connor not yet dreaming of reaching promised land

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Blackrock College triumph over Clongowes Wood to reach Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-finalBlackrock College triumph over Clongowes Wood to reach Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

Italy’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus testItaly’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus test

Italy’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus testItaly’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus test

Warren hoping Wilder will accept pay-off to waive Fury rematchWarren hoping Wilder will accept pay-off to waive Fury rematch


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson seeks expert advice on how we can dig into the benefits nature offers our wellbeing.How to grow your own mindfulness comfort zone

Kerry was my first taste of freedom. My parents left me with my aunty from the age of nine. My son is nine now, but the Irish college is gone, the shop is closed, and the once bustling church looks sad, like a forgotten song.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: a nostalgic night in Kerry

Posh Cork's agony aunt: sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: Why aren't William and Kate coming to Cork?

Festival season approaches, legends come to the Opera House, and a young Irish phenomenon continues to impact on UK telly, writes Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene and Heard: 'the major voice of a generation'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »