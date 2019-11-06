Richie Hogan banned for League opener after All-Ireland final red card

Richie Hogan has received a one-match ban for his All-Ireland final red card.

The Kilkenny forward was sent off just before half-time for making contact with the head of Tipperary defender Cathal Barrett.

Hogan requested a hearing to contest the proposed ban, which took place on Monday.

However, the Central Hearings Committee found he was proven to have broken rule 7.2 (b) - “behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent” - and imposed the suspension.

The ban will take effect for the first round of next year's National League.

Hogan has the option of appealing the decision to the GAA's Central Appeals Committee.