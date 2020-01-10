News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rice has Templenoe on the boil for semi-final battle

Rice has Templenoe on the boil for semi-final battle
Templenoe manager John Rice is hoping to lead the South Kerry side back to Croke Park having enjoyed junior success there in 2016. ‘It isn’t every year that you get to an All-Ireland semi-final and the sacrifice is worth making at this stage,’ says Rice. Picture: Denis Minihane
By Denis Hurley
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 06:03 PM

Templenoe’s journey to the last four of the All-Ireland intermediate club championship hasn’t come as a surprise to their manager John Rice.

Since winning the Kerry novice football grade in 2013, the junior title followed two years later, garlanded with Munster and All-Ireland victories. Coupled with that was the progression from Division 5 to Division 1 of the county league between 2011 and 2015.

There was little adaptation period needed at intermediate as the club reached the county finals of 2016 and 2017 before making it third-time lucky last year.

Another provincial victory followed, overcoming St Breckan’s of Clare in the Munster final before Christmas, and they will try to make it back to Croke Park again as they take on Galway’s Oughterard in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final at Kilmallock (2pm).

Regardless of how they do, the county senior championship awaits later in the year and Rice, a member of the successful junior side before succeeding Mike Crowley as manager, doesn’t feel that they have been overwhelmed at any stage.

“I don’t think so,” he said, “because when we won the junior, we had an exceptional group, within a similar age bracket of a few years.

“There was a very good group coming up through the underage, quite a few of them had played minor and things like that and when we won the junior, the team was very young.

“They were only in their early twenties, around the 20 or 21 mark, and there was always the potential that if you gave them another three or four years, they’d develop into senior footballers, that they’d have the ability to tackle the intermediate grade.

“In hindsight, the two intermediate finals were probably a year or two too early for our guys.

This year, they’ve really matured into a good senior team. Winning a Kerry intermediate title is tough enough, but then going on and winning Munster and challenging for the All-Ireland is another big step again.

With the condensing of the All-Ireland club season, teams involved have had to deal with working over the Christmas period but it wasn’t something that unduly affected Templenoe.

“We kept it pretty much as we had been up to now,” Rice said.

“We were training twice a week, we trained on St Stephen’s morning and we trained on New Year’s Day, we were out on the Sunday in between and we kept it going.

“It isn’t every year that you get to an All-Ireland semi-final and the sacrifice is worth making at this stage. Things have been fine, we’ve been working away.

"We have been training well, we had one challenge game before Christmas and then the four Kerry fellas were away with the team (on holiday). The rest of worked us away and they were all back last weekend and training Sunday.”

With Kerry squad members Gavin Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Adrian Spillane and Killian Spillane in their ranks, Templenoe benefit from the quality they bring in the first instance, but Rice also feels that there is a knock-on effect for the rest of the panel.

“When the Kerry fellas come in, everyone else wants to be just as competitive as them,” he said.

That drives the rest of them on, they’re watching the guys when they come back and challenging them and comparing them to where they’re at themselves.

There hasn’t been much of an opportunity for Rice and his management team to scout Oughterard, but that helps to keep the focus on what his own team does.

“It’s very much a case of going into the unknown,” he said.

“We’ve obviously read their match reports and things like that but our preparation has been very much about focusing on ourselves and getting our own gameplan ready and concentrating on that.

"Any team in an All-Ireland semi-final is going to be good anyway.”

READ MORE

Kingston turns to tyros to get Rebels out of ‘tight spot’

More on this topic

Weekend GAA previews: Cork and Limerick set for double-headerWeekend GAA previews: Cork and Limerick set for double-header

Kingston turns to tyros to get Rebels out of ‘tight spot’Kingston turns to tyros to get Rebels out of ‘tight spot’

Walsh Park redevelopment gets significant funding boostWalsh Park redevelopment gets significant funding boost

Former All-Ireland Final referee Pat Lane passes awayFormer All-Ireland Final referee Pat Lane passes away

TemplenoeGAATOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Dramatic finale sees West Indies beat Ireland by narrowest of marginsDramatic finale sees West Indies beat Ireland by narrowest of margins

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup finalAtletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Portlaoise success story deserves a helping handPortlaoise success story deserves a helping hand

O’Keeffe: Sigerson Cup suffering badly in fixtures calendar redrawO’Keeffe: Sigerson Cup suffering badly in fixtures calendar redraw


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »