Revised provincial hurling championship draws to take place tomorrow

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 01:30 PM

The Munster and Leinster senior hurling championship draws are set to take place on RTÉ's Six One News tomorrow evening (6.30pm).

They will follow the release of the revised inter-county season by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee in Croke Park earlier in the day.

That plan is to be signed off by the GAA’s management committee this evening.

As a result of the provincial senior hurling championship round-robin format being dropped because of time constraints, the All-Ireland SHC is to be played on the structure similar to which was in place prior to 2018.

That comprises a provincial knock-out format but all participants will be guaranteed a minimum of two championship matches thanks to a backdoor system.

As per usual, provincial winners are expected to win through to separate All-Ireland semi-finals where they will be joined by the quarter-final winners, which will pit the two provincial runners-up against the two counties who came through the qualifiers.

As part of the existing roster, Clare were due to have a bye in the first round this year but a draw is required in Munster.

The first three names out of the hat will go into the semi-finals with the remaining two facing off in a first-round game for the remaining position.

As the Irish Examiner reported today, the Leinster SHC is to be seeded with last year’s finalists Kilkenny and winners Wexford be handed semi-final byes. Their semi-finals are pencilled in for the weekend of November 7 and 8.

As their formats are also changing, new draws for the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup competitions will also take place.

