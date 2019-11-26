Revealed: Your county's GAA fixture list for the 2020 season

The vast majority of county boards will be expected to conclude their championships earlier next year as the GAA have scheduled the 2020/21 All-Ireland club semi-finals for December.

With that in mind, Leinster are planning to begin their provincial club competitions a couple of weeks earlier than this year and their fellow provinces are expected to do the same. The All-Ireland senior club semi-finals in 13 months’ time have been confirmed for December 12 and 13.

The next step in introducing a GAA calendar year is certain to put more pressure on dual counties to fulfil their championship fixtures programmes. Cork have already expressed concern about the feasibility of doing so, secretary Kevin O’Donovan warning of a “crash” for the county next August.

The 2019/20 All-Ireland club semi-finals will take place over the January 4/5 and 11/12 weekends with the finals organised for January 18th (Junior and Intermediate hurling), 19 (Senior football and Hurling) and January 25/26 (Junior and intermediate Football).

Should the Allianz Leagues remain unaffected by poor weather, there will be a five-week break between the league finals and the start of the Championship in which the GAA hopes counties will utilise the time to allow sufficient club activity. There are two break weekends in the Allianz Football League proper - February 15/16 and March 7/8 - and one in hurling - February 8/9.

The return of the U20 football championship to spring from summer, specifically February and March, is sure to raise questions about player welfare unless the GAA can prevent senior managers from using U20 players during the Allianz League. The U20 semi-finals will replace the All-Ireland senior club finals in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

As was reported, the Leinster SFC final will take place on a Saturday evening on June 21 with the Munster decider returning to a Sunday afternoon slot the day after. In a new rota with Leinster, the Munster final will be played on a Saturday in 2021.

Details of the lopsided new Allianz Hurling League top flight structure were also confirmed. In the first round of Division 1 Group A, 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary face 2019 league winners Limerick on January 25. Group A comprises the pair, Cork, Galway, Westmeath and Waterford with Group B consisting of Carlow, Clare, Dublin, Laois, Kilkenny, and Wexford. The Division 1 hurling final takes place on March 22, the four football deciders and the U20 FC final a week later.

As was highlighted after a Central Council meeting in September, the second and third rounds of the Super 8 will be determined by the outcomes of the first round matches. Winners will face winners and losers take on losers. In the event of a drawn match, a lot will take place to confirm who plays who in Round 2.

The new Tier 2 All-Ireland SFC will commence on June 20 with the quarter-finals arranged for June 27, the semi-finals in Croke Park on July 5 with the final also in GAA HQ on July 18 or 19.

The GAA have also confirmed that “winner on the day” criteria will apply to all Tier 2 football games other than the drawn final, the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup semi-finals and relegation play-offs, Ring, Rackard and Lory Meagher final replays, All-Ireland club championship semi-finals and finals, minor and U20 football and hurling finals and All-Ireland senior hurling quarter and semi-final replays as well as All-Ireland senior football semi-final replays.

Dates for your diary

January 4-5.

All-Ireland Club SFC semi finals: Corofin (Galway) v Clonmel Commercials/Nemo Rangers; Ballyboden St Endas/Eire Og v Naomh Conaill/Kilcoo; All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals: Connacht v Borris-Ileigh; Ballyhale Shamrocks/St Mullins; All-Ireland IHC semi-finals: Connacht v Munster, Leinster v Ulster; All-Ireland Club JHC semi-finals: Connacht v Munster, Leinster v Ulster.

January 11-12.

All-Ireland IFC semi finals: Connacht v Munster, Leinster v Ulster; All-Ireland JFC semi-finals: Connacht v Munster, Leinster v Ulster.

January 18.

All-Ireland IHC, and JHC finals, Croke Park

January 19.

All-Ireland Club SFC and SHC finals, Croke Park.

January 25.

All-Ireland Club IFC and JFC football finals, Croke Park.

NATIONAL LEAGUES

Allianz Football League, Rd 1 (7pm unless stated): Division 1, Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 7.15pm; Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.15pm; Division 2, Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds; Division 3, Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 5pm; Cork v Offaly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6pm; Division 4, Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park; Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 1 (7pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A), Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 5.15pm; (Group B): Laoise v Wexford, MW Hire O'Moore Park; Division 2A, Mayo v Kerry, Castlebar, 2pm; Division 2B, Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm; Division 3B, Lancashire v Cavan, Abotstown, 2pm.

January 26.

Allianz Football League, Rd 1 (2pm unless stated): Division 1, Tyrone v Meath, Omagh; Galway v Monaghan, Salthill, 2.30pm; Division 2, Westmeath v Clare, Mullingar; Roscommon v Laois, Dr Hyde Park; Kildare v Fermanagh, Newbridge, 2.30pm; Division 3, Longford v Louth, Pearse Park; Tipperary v Down, Clonmel; Division 4: Antrim v Wexford, Glenavy; London v Sligo, Ruislip.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 1 (2pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A): Galway v Westmeath, Salthill, 12.30; Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park; Division 1 (Group B): Clare v Carlow, Ennis; Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Park. Division 2A: Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim; Offaly v Meath, Birr. Division 2B: Kildare v London, Newbridge, 12.30; Derry v Down, Owenbeg. Division 3A: Louth v Tyrone, Darver; Donegal v Armagh, Letterkenny; Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen; Division 3B: Fermanagh v Leitrim, Enniskillen.

January 29 (Wed).

Electric Ireland HE: Sigerson Cup Final.

February 1.

Allianz Football League, Rd 2 (7pm unless stated): Division 1, Mayo v Dublin, Castlebar; Kerry v Galway, Tralee. Division 2: Cavan v Westmeath, Kingspan Breffni Park; Laois v Armagh, Portlaoise, 6pm. Division 3: Down v Derry, Newry. Division 4: Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Park, 2pm.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 2:(7pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A): Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Division 2B: Warwickshire v Kildare, Birmingham. Division 3B: Sligo v Lancashire, Markievicz Park, 1pm.

Craobh na hÉireann, Scór na nÓg.

February 2.

Allianz Football League, Rd 2 (2pm unless stated): Division 1, Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney; Meath v Donegal, Navan, 2.30pm. Division 2: Clare v Kildare, Ennis; Fermanagh v Roscommon, Enniskillen. Division 3: Louth v Tipperary, Drogheda; Leitrim v Cork, Carrick-on-Shannon; Offaly v Longford, Tullamore. Division 4: Limerick v London, Kilmallock, 12pm; Wicklow v Waterford, Aughrim; Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 2 (2pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A): Westmeath v Waterford, Mullingar; Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 2.30pm. Division 1 (Group B): Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park; Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park; Wexford v Clare, Wexford Park. Division 2A: Meath v Wicklow, Navan, 12.30pm; Antrim v Mayo, Loughgiel; Kerry v Offaly, Tralee. Division 2B: Down v Roscommon, Ballycran; London v Derry, Ruislip. Division 3A: Longford v Louth, Pearse Park; Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds; Tyrone v Donegal, Omagh. Division 3B: Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni Park.

February 8.

Allianz Football League, Rd 3 (7pm unless stated): Division 1: Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park. Division 2: Armagh v Kildare, Athletic Grounds. Division 4: Waterford v Wexford, Dungarvan.

February 9.

Allianz Football League, Rd 3 (2pm unless stated): Division 1, Meath v Mayo, Navan; Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny; Tyrone v Kerry, Omagh. Division 2: Westmeath v Fermanagh, Mullingar; Laois v Cavan, Portlaoise; Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Park. Division 3: Derry v Tipperary, Owenbeg, 1pm); Longford v Leitrim, Pearse Park; Louth v Offaly, Drogheda; Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Division 4: Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park; Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim; London v Antrim, Ruislip.

February 12.

Electric Ireland HE Fitzgibbon Cup Final.

February 15.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 3 (7pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A): Limerick v Waterford, Gaelic Grounds; Division 1 (Group B): Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm. Division 2A: Meath v Kerry, Trim, 2pm. Division 2B: Down v Warwickshire, Ballycran, 1pm.

February 16.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 3 (2pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A): Westmeath v Cork, Mullingar; Galway v Tipperary, Salthill. Division 1 (Group B): Clare v Laois, Ennis; Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park. Division 2A: Mayo v Wicklow, Castlebar, 1pm; Offaly v Antrim, O’Connor Park. Division 2B: Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm; Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg. Division 3A: Longford v Armagh, Pearse Park; Louth v Donegal, Darver; Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney. Division 3A: Fermanagh v Sligo, Enniskillen; Leitrim v Cavan, Carrick-on-Shannon.

February 22.

Allianz Football League, Rd 4 (7pm unless stated): Division 1, Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park. Division 2, Fermanagh v Cavan, Enniskillen. Division 3: Down v Longford, Newry; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium. Division 4: Sligo v Waterford, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 4 (7pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group B): Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park, 5pm; Laois v Carlow, Portlaoise. Division 2A: Wicklow v Kerry, Aughrim, 2pm. Division 2B: Derry v Warwickshire, Owenbeg, 1pm. Division 3B: Lancashire v Fermanagh, Abbotstown, 2.30pm.

February 23.

Allianz Football League, Rd 4 (2pm unless stated): Division 1, Kerry v Meath, Killarney, 1pm; Galway v Tyrone, Tuam; Monaghan v Mayo, Clones.

Division 2: Clare v Laois, Ennis; Westmeath v Armagh, Mullingar; Kildare v Roscommon, Newbridge, 2.30pm. Division 3: Derry v Louth, Owenbeg; Leitrim v Offaly, Carrick-on-Shannon. Division 4: Wexford v London, Wexford Park, 12pm; Limerick v Wicklow, Rathkeale; Antrim v Carlow, Glenavy, 2.30pm.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 4 (2pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A): Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park; Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Tipperary v Westmeath, Nenagh. Division 1 (Group B): Kilkenny v Clare, Nowlan Park. Division 2A: Antrim v Meath, Loughgiel, 2.30pm; Mayo v Offaly, Castlebar. Division 2B: Kildare v Roscommon, Newbridge, 12.30; London v Down, Ruislip. Division 3A: Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds; Donegal v Monaghan, Letterkenny; Tyrone v Longford, Omagh. Division 3B: Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park.

February 28-29. Annual Congress.

February 29.

Allianz Football League, Rd 5 (7pm unless stated): Division 1: Mayo v Kerry, Castlebar, 7.15pm; Tyrone v Dublin, Omagh, 7.15pm. Division 2: Laois v Kildare, Portlaoise. Division 4: London v Wicklow, Ruislip, 1pm; Wexford v Sligo, Wexford Park, 2pm; Waterford v Carlow, Dungarvan.

March 1.

Allianz Football League, Rd 5 (2pm unless stated): Division 1, Meath v Galway, Navan, 2.30pm; Donegal v Monaghan, Ballyshannon. Division 2: Fermanagh v Armagh, Enniskillen; Roscommon v Westmeath, Dr Hyde Park; Cavan v Clare, Kingspan Breffni, 2.30pm. Division 3: Louth v Leitrim, Drogheda; Cork v Derry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Park, 2.30pm; Offaly v Down, O’Connor Park, 2.30pm.Division 4: Antrim v Limerick, Glenavy.

Allianz Hurling League, Rd 5: (2pm unless stated): Division 1 (Group A): Galway v Cork, Salthill; Limerick v Westmeath, Gaelic Grounds; Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium. Division 1 (Group B): Clare v Dublin, Ennis; Laois v Kilkenny, Portlaoise; Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Park. Division 2A: Meath v Mayo, Trim, 12.30; Kerry v Antrim, Tralee, 12.30; Offaly v Wicklow, O’Connor Park, 12.30pm. Division 2B: Down v Kildare, Ballycran; Roscommon v Derry, Athleague; Warwickshire v London, Birmingham. Division 3A: Longford v Donegal, Pearse Park, 12.30pm; Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen, 12.30; Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 12.30pm. Division 3B: Cavan v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni, 12.30; Leitrim v Lancashire, Carrick-on-Shannon, 12.30 pm.

March 7-8.

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1 quarter-finals; Allianz Hurling League Finals (2A, 2B, 3A & 3B)

March 14.

Allianz Football League, Rd 6 (7pm unless stated): Division 1, Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey; Division 2: Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 6.30pm. Division 4: Waterford v London, Dungarvan, 5pm; Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park.

March 14-15.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals.

March 15.

Allianz Football League, Rd 6 (2pm): Division 1, Galway v Mayo, Salthill; Dublin v Meath, Croke Park; Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen. Division 2: Clare v Fermanagh, Ennis; Westmeath v Laois, Mullingar; Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge. Division 3: Down v Leitrim, Newry; Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Derry v Longford, Celtic Park; Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium. Division 4: Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim; Limerick v Wexford, Rathkeale.

March 17.

All-Ireland U20 FC semi-finals, Croke Park: Connacht v Munster, Leinster v Ulster.

March 22.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final.

Allianz Football League, Rd 7 (2pm unless stated): Division 1, Kerry v Donegal, Tralee; Galway v Dublin, Salthill; Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar; Monaghan v Mayo, Clones. Division 2: Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni; Clare v Armagh, Ennis; Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge; Fermanagh v Laois, Enniskillen. Division 3: Longford v v Cork, Pearse Park; Louth v Down, Drogheda; Leitrim v Tipperary, Carrick-on-Shannon; Offaly v Derry, O'Connor Park. Division 4: Antrim v Waterford, Glenavy, 1pm; Wexford v Wicklow, Wexford Park, 1pm; London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1pm; Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park, 1pm.

March 28.

Allianz Football League Division 3 & 4 Finals, Croke Park; All-Ireland Colleges Hurling finals, Semple Stadium

March 28-29.

Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final.

March 29.

Allianz Football League Division 1 & 2 Final, Croke Park.

April 4.

Masita GAA All Ireland Colleges PP Schools finals, Croke Park.

April 25.

Craobh na hÉireann, Scór Sinsir

CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 2.

Connacht SFC quarter-final: London v Roscommon.

May 3.

Connacht SFC quarter-final: New York v Galway.

May 9.

Munster SFC quarter-finals: Waterford v Limerick, Tipperary v Clare.

May 9-10.

Leinster SFC Rd 1, Louth v Longford, Wexford v Wicklow, Carlow v Offaly. Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 1: Antrim v Westmeath, Kerry v Meath. Christy Ring Cup, Rd 1 (Group 1): Offaly v Derry, Sligo v Wicklow; (Group 2): Roscommon v Kildare, Down v London.

May 10.

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Mayo v Leitrim. Ulster SFC preliminary rd: Monaghan v Cavan. Leinster SHC Rd 1: Dublin v Kilkenny, Laois v Galway.

Munster SHC Rd 1: Cork v Limerick, Waterford v Tipperary.

May 16.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Derry v Armagh.

May 16-17.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 2: Westmeath v Kerry, Carlow v Antrim. Christy Ring Cup, Rd 2 (Group 1): Wicklow v Offaly, Derry v Sligo. (Group 2): London v Roscommon, Kildare v Down.

May 17.

Connacht SFC semi-final: New York/Galway v Sligpo; Ulster SFC quarter-final: Donegal v Tyrone; Leinster SHC Rd 2: Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford v Dublin; Munster SHC Rd 2: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare.

May 23.

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Monaghan/Cavan v Antrim; Leinster SHC Rd 3A: Wexford v Galway.

May 23-24.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals: Louth/Longford v Laois; Wexford/Wicklow v Meath; Carlow/Offaly v Kildare. Joe McDonagh Cup Rd 3A: Carlow v Meath.

May 24.

Connacht SFC semi-finals: London/Roscommon v Mayo/Leitrim. Munster SFC: Cork v Kerry. Ulster SFC quarter-final: Fermanagh v Down.

May 28-June 1.

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

May 30.

Munster SFC semi-final: Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary.

May 30-31.

Ulster SFC semi-finals: Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh. Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 3B: Antrim v Kerry. Christy Ring Cup, Rd 3 (Group 1): Offaly v Sligo, Wicklow v Derry. (Group 2): Roscommon v Down, London v Kildare.

May 31.

Leinster SHC Rd 3B: Dublin v Laois. Munster SHC Rd 3: Clare v Limerick, Waterford v Cork.

June 5-7.

Féile na nGael (Dublin, Kildare, Meath)

June 6.

Leinster SHC Rd 4: Laois v Wexford. Munster SHC Rd 4: Limerick v Tipperary.

June 6-7.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 4: Kerry v Carlow, Meath v Westmeath.

June 7.

Leinster SFC semi-finals (draw after quarter-finals).

Ulster SFC semi-final: Fermanagh/Down v Monaghan/Cavan/Antrim. Leinster SHC Rd 4: Galway v Kilkenny. Munster SHC Rd 4: Cork v Clare.

June 13-14.

Leinster SHC Rd 5: Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin. Joe McDonagh Cup Rd 5: Westmeath v Carlow, Meath v Antrim. Christy Ring Cup: semi-finals.

June 14.

Connacht SFC final. Munster SHC Rd 5: Tipperary v Cork, Clare v Waterford.

June 20.

Leinster SFC final, Croke Park.

All-Ireland SFC Tier 1 Preliminary Rd; All-Ireland FC Tier 2 Rd 1.

June 21.

Munster SFC final; Ulster SFC final.

June 26-28.

Féile na nÓg (Derry, Donegal, Tyrone).

June 27.

All-Ireland SFC Rd 1 (Tier 1). All-Ireland FC quarter-finals (Tier 2). Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard Cup and Lory Meagher finals, Croke Park.

June 28.

Munster SHC final. Leinster SHC final, Croke Park. Joe McDonagh Cup final, Croke Park.

July 4-5.

All-Ireland SFC Tier 1 Round 2; All-Ireland JFC semi-finals: Connacht v Munster, Britain v Leinster. All-Ireland SHC Preliminary quarter-finals (Joe McDonagh Cup winner v 3rd Placed Team Munster, Joe McDonagh runner up v 3rd Placed Team Leinster). Electric Ireland All--Ireland MHC quarter-final Rd 1, Munster Runner-Up v Galway.

July 5.

All-Ireland FC Tier 2 semi-finals, Croke Park.

July 11-12.

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s (Rd 1). All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals. All-Ireland MHC quarter-final Rd 2: Winner of Rd 1 v Leinster Runner-Up.

July 18-19.

All-Ireland SFC Super 8's, rd 2. All-Ireland Tier 2 FC final, Croke Park; All-Ireland JFC final; All-Ireland MHC quarter-final: Loser of Round 1 v Leinster Runner-Up

July 25.

All-Ireland SHC semi-final; All-Ireland MHC semi-final.

July 25-26.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals. All-Ireland SHC relegation play-off (if required).

July 26.

All-Ireland SHC semi-final; All-Ireland MHC semi-final.

August 1-2.

All-Ireland SFC Super 8's Rd 3; All-Ireland U20 HC semi-finals: Leinster winner v Munster Runner-Up; Munster winner v Leinster Runner-Up. All-Ireland U20 BHC fnal.

August 8.

All-Ireland SFC Tier 1 semi-final; All-Ireland MFC semi-final.

August 9.

All-Ireland SFC Tier 1 semi-final; All-Ireland MFC semi-final.

August 16.

All-Ireland SHC final, Croke Park (replay Sept 5); All-Ireland MHC final, Croke Park.

August 22-23.

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 HC final.

August 30.

All-Ireland SFC final (replay Sept 12); Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final.

September 6.

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals

September 13.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

November 14-15.

International Rules Test 1

November 21.

International Rules Test 2.

December 5-6.

All-Ireland Club IFC semi-finals: Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Ulster; All-Ireland JFC semi-finals: Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Ulster. All-Ireland Club IHC semi-finals: Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Ulster. All-Ireland JHC semi-finals: Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Ulster.

December 12-13.

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-finals, Croke Park: Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Ulster. All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals, Croke Park: Connacht v Leinster, Munster v Ulster.