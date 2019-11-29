News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Revealed: Cork GAA faces €500,000 shortfall this year

Revealed: Cork GAA faces €500,000 shortfall this year
Kevin O’Donovan
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Cork GAA faces a shortfall of half a million euro for 2019, the County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan has confirmed.

His report to next week's annual convention states: “The decline in attendances, the drop in performance-related sponsorship, the increasing running costs for the board in the areas of administration, county teams, legal fees and subscriptions/ functions, and the decline in revenues from the Clubs draw meant that a loss of over half a million was incurred over the past financial year.”

The change in the Board’s financial situation as a result of commitments to Pairc Ui Chaoimh is another significant factor in the Board’s financial woes: “The investment of the board’s longstanding reserves in the stadium has meant that the interest previously generated by same is no longer available, while the grounds account now accumulates costs rather than revenue. In short, roughly half of the losses came from declining revenue, half from increasing costs.”

The 'legal fees' referred to involve the controversial High Court case involving the Cork County Board and former administrator Diarmuid O’Donovan, which was resolved with a confidential settlement earlier this year.

According to the report, officials within the Board were divided on how to proceed in this matter: “While the redundancy case which consumed the headlines last January has divided many, we remain ever grateful to the support provided by Croke Park and in particular Seamus Given, Head of Employment Group at Arthur Cox who was appointed before the process began.

While an alternative opinion was put by a number of County Committee members, it remains our contention that we sought the best advice, implemented best practice and at all times protected the interests of the board as we were mandated to do.

In terms of on-field activity, the success of the county minor and U20 footballers was the high point of the year, with the improvement in form by the county senior footballers also welcomed in the report, with O’Donovan adding: “With additional personnel and resources being made available for 2020, a big push must now follow to build on the promise of this year and get back amongst the heavyweights nationally. Many thanks to Ronan McCarthy and his backroom team for his continued dedication.”

Meanwhile, the senior hurlers’ defeat at the hands of All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny has crystallised issues regarding the standard of hurling within the county, according to the secretary: “Exit to Kilkenny at All Ireland quarter-final stage meant that the long drought continued and questions remain with regard to the intensity at which hurling is played generally throughout the county.”

READ MORE

Páirc Uí Chaoimh pursuing naming rights and Munster rugby matches

The report goes on to praise the work of fundraising body Cairde Chorcai as well as welcoming the appointments of Aidan O’Connell as and Conor Counihan as high performance manager and football project manager respectively.

“An exciting initiative for all GAA lovers in Cork has been the establishment and continued growth of Cairde Chorcaí under the stewardship of Ted Owens.

“The closely aligned relationship between this group and the board can reap a rich dividend for the County so we call on all members to support their initiatives all of which are dedicated to embellishing our activities at various levels.

“From facilities to coaching to supporting a high performance model for our County teams, the emergence of this group as true partners will now fuel the drive to get our teams performing in Croke Park again. . . the imprint of newly appointed Football Project Manager Conor Counihan and High Performance Manager Aidan O’Connell can be clearly seen.

“The streamlining of structures and services underpinning our County teams is now well underway with personnel of the highest quality coming on board. We look forward to a clear, unified vision for all our County teams coming to fruition in the coming years.

“Conor will be responsible for implementing the recommendations of the football plan and delivering on its objectives.

“Meanwhile, Aidan will develop and maintain a high performance system incorporating a developmental pathway from underage to Senior level in addition to cultivating an elite athlete programme capable of producing a large cohort of players capable of successfully competing at adult intercounty Gaelic Games.”

More on this topic

Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host International Rules testPáirc Uí Chaoimh to host International Rules test

St Flannan’s clinch Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final after extraordinary 15-goal game against SkibbereenSt Flannan’s clinch Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final after extraordinary 15-goal game against Skibbereen

Ronan McCarthy: Tier 2 threat raises stakes for CorkRonan McCarthy: Tier 2 threat raises stakes for Cork

‘Look, it’s Ballyhale. It’s as good as you have to face’‘Look, it’s Ballyhale. It’s as good as you have to face’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Hodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon followHodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon follow

Pellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woesPellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woes

Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can copeWijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope

Manchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubsManchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubs


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »