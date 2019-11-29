Revealed: Cork GAA faces €500,000 shortfall this year

Cork GAA faces a shortfall of half a million euro for 2019, the County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan has confirmed.

His report to next week's annual convention states: “The decline in attendances, the drop in performance-related sponsorship, the increasing running costs for the board in the areas of administration, county teams, legal fees and subscriptions/ functions, and the decline in revenues from the Clubs draw meant that a loss of over half a million was incurred over the past financial year.”

The change in the Board’s financial situation as a result of commitments to Pairc Ui Chaoimh is another significant factor in the Board’s financial woes: “The investment of the board’s longstanding reserves in the stadium has meant that the interest previously generated by same is no longer available, while the grounds account now accumulates costs rather than revenue. In short, roughly half of the losses came from declining revenue, half from increasing costs.”

The 'legal fees' referred to involve the controversial High Court case involving the Cork County Board and former administrator Diarmuid O’Donovan, which was resolved with a confidential settlement earlier this year.

According to the report, officials within the Board were divided on how to proceed in this matter: “While the redundancy case which consumed the headlines last January has divided many, we remain ever grateful to the support provided by Croke Park and in particular Seamus Given, Head of Employment Group at Arthur Cox who was appointed before the process began.

While an alternative opinion was put by a number of County Committee members, it remains our contention that we sought the best advice, implemented best practice and at all times protected the interests of the board as we were mandated to do.

In terms of on-field activity, the success of the county minor and U20 footballers was the high point of the year, with the improvement in form by the county senior footballers also welcomed in the report, with O’Donovan adding: “With additional personnel and resources being made available for 2020, a big push must now follow to build on the promise of this year and get back amongst the heavyweights nationally. Many thanks to Ronan McCarthy and his backroom team for his continued dedication.”

Meanwhile, the senior hurlers’ defeat at the hands of All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny has crystallised issues regarding the standard of hurling within the county, according to the secretary: “Exit to Kilkenny at All Ireland quarter-final stage meant that the long drought continued and questions remain with regard to the intensity at which hurling is played generally throughout the county.”

The report goes on to praise the work of fundraising body Cairde Chorcai as well as welcoming the appointments of Aidan O’Connell as and Conor Counihan as high performance manager and football project manager respectively.

“An exciting initiative for all GAA lovers in Cork has been the establishment and continued growth of Cairde Chorcaí under the stewardship of Ted Owens.

“The closely aligned relationship between this group and the board can reap a rich dividend for the County so we call on all members to support their initiatives all of which are dedicated to embellishing our activities at various levels.

“From facilities to coaching to supporting a high performance model for our County teams, the emergence of this group as true partners will now fuel the drive to get our teams performing in Croke Park again. . . the imprint of newly appointed Football Project Manager Conor Counihan and High Performance Manager Aidan O’Connell can be clearly seen.

“The streamlining of structures and services underpinning our County teams is now well underway with personnel of the highest quality coming on board. We look forward to a clear, unified vision for all our County teams coming to fruition in the coming years.

“Conor will be responsible for implementing the recommendations of the football plan and delivering on its objectives.

“Meanwhile, Aidan will develop and maintain a high performance system incorporating a developmental pathway from underage to Senior level in addition to cultivating an elite athlete programme capable of producing a large cohort of players capable of successfully competing at adult intercounty Gaelic Games.”