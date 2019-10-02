News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Restructured Cork Premier Senior Football and Hurling Championship line-ups revealed

Colin Lyons of St Finbarr's in action against Nemo Rangers last weekend. The Bars will be in the Premier Senior competition in both football and hurling next year. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 12:18 AM

The make-up of next year's new-look 12-team Cork premier senior football and hurling championships has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, clubs agreed that the teams who reached this year’s senior hurling and football championship quarter-finals (excluding divisions) would be guaranteed premier senior status for 2020, with the remaining places decided by championship performances over the past four seasons, up to and including 2019.

St Finbarr’s, Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Douglas, Newcestown, Clonakilty, and Ilen Rovers all secured their place in next year’s premier senior football championship by virtue of reaching the last eight of this year’s competition, with the five remaining places taken by Carbery Rangers, Castlehaven, Valley Rovers, Bishopstown, and Carrigaline.

Narrowly missing out are 2016 premier intermediate champions Kiskeam and O’Donovan Rossa, both of whom will hold Senior A status next year. Joining them in this grade will be Dohenys, St Nick’s, Clyda Rovers, Fermoy, and Mallow, as well as current premier intermediate clubs St Michael’s, Éire Óg, Bantry Blues, and Ballingeary.

The 12th and final spot is up for grabs between Bandon and Kanturk. If the latter overcome St Michael’s in their upcoming PIFC semi-final, they will earn Senior A status next year. Should Kanturk lose, however, Bandon will be granted Senior A status. Aghada would have been among the Senior A teams next year but for their request to be regraded to premier intermediate.

On the hurling side, the 12 clubs who’ll make up next year’s premier senior championship are Glen Rovers, Sarsfields, St Finbarr’s, Bishopstown, Newtownshandrum, Carrigtwohill, Ballyhea, Midleton, Blackrock, Erin’s Own, Douglas, and Na Piarsaigh.

Just missing out is Bandon, whose points total based on their results from the past four years is higher than that of Carrigtwohill and Ballyhea, but the latter pair make the cut as a result of having reached this year’s quarter-finals whereas Bandon fell at Round 3 to Carrigtwohill.

Bandon will have for company in Senior A next year Ballymartle, Newcestown, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Charleville, Kanturk, Fr O’Neill’s, Kilworth, Mallow, Fermoy, and Cloyne.

Cork delegates give Cusack frosty welcome

TOPIC: Cork GAA

