Restless managers seek hand-pass clarity

The GAA is coming under pressure from inter-county managers to confirm the experimental hand-pass rule will be in operation for the forthcoming Allianz Football League.

As questions grow about plans to play the league and championship under different rules, some managers are complaining they are in the dark about the restriction of three consecutive hand-passes actually applying in the Allianz leagues, which kick off on January 26 and 27.

Offaly’s Gerry Spollen gets a hand-pass away during last year’s championship. Whether the experimental hand-pass rule will be in operation for the forthcoming Allianz Football League remains unclear. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

Central Council meets on January 19 where the GAA will assess how the experimental rules have fared. That had always been the plan although the GPA’s opposition towards the hand-pass change being applied in the league compelled the GAA to issue a joint statement with the inter-county players body at the end of November that a review of the proposed rule changes would take place.

But with growing opposition to the hand-pass alteration and the meeting coming just a week out from the beginning of the leagues, managers are getting restless about the possibility that they could be preparing their teams under rules that won’t apply at the end of the month.

“It’s the uncertainty as much as anything else that we have an issue with,” Galway’s Kevin Walsh told the Tribesmen Facebook page. “We don’t know what the rules are going to be as they have still to be finalised and agreed. We find ourselves in a situation where we have no clear indication what it is we need to be preparing ourselves for and that’s not an ideal situation.”

Mayo boss James Horan remarked: “I’m not sure what’s going to be brought in for the National League, so we’re just going to wait and see. We have to play with what’s there. We’ve done a little bit of work on it, and make sure the players understand. We’ll play whatever is happening.”

Clare manager Colm Collins yesterday became the latest to condemn the hand-pass change along with three of the other four proposals. He also questioned why they should be enforced in the league.

“I don’t think it’s correct to potentially have a situation where you play the National League under one set of rules and then face into the championship under a different set,” he told The Clare Champion. “I would be very surprised if these rules survive. In practice what has happened is they have made very little difference. If anything, it has made the game more negative and it’s rubbish to think otherwise.

“You can now get bodies behind the ball safe in the knowledge that after a third hand-pass is given, the opposition has to kick the ball. I think there are other areas we could be focusing on besides this. The question you have to ask is have these rules made the game better? The answer to that is no.”

Managers like Mickey Harte and Andy McEntee are just two of several who are completely against the hand-pass restriction being played across the divisions. Tyrone’s three-time All-Ireland winning manager Harte recently said: “It makes no sense to me whatsoever to prepare and play in seven league games which will have no bearing on how you play in the game in the championship.”

So far, less than a handful of managers have backed the proposal.

Kildare’s Cian O’Neill and Padraic Davis of Longford are not opposed to it although Davis has questioned if it has a future, while John Maughan (Offaly) and Liam Kearns (Tipperary) haven’t yet rejected it.

Of the five rule changes, Collins is only in favour of the sin bin.

“I think that’s a good rule but I see no merit in any of the rest of them.”