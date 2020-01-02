News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Report suggests Cathal McShane to start AFL career with Brisbane Lions

Report suggests Cathal McShane to start AFL career with Brisbane Lions
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 06:49 AM

A local report in Tyrone last night claimed 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane is on the brink of starting an AFL career with Brisbane Lions.

A revelation at full-forward this year, the 23-year-old recently denied suggestions he was considering a move Down Under.

However, respected Tyrone GAA website Teamtalkmag tonight suggested he is about to ink a two-year deal with the Queensland club as he is set to travel there shortly.

Dublin and Ballyboden St Enda’s player James Madden is already on the books with the Lions while McShane’s 2013 Tyrone minor team-mate Conor McKenna has been starring for Essendon.

McShane’s departure would be a monumental blow for Mickey Harte who will have to do without Mattie Donnelly for a large part of the 2020 season.

READ MORE

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are starting to buy into his methods

AFLCathal McShane

More in this Section

VAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital winVAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital win

West Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in styleWest Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in style

Jesus double earns City battling victory over EvertonJesus double earns City battling victory over Everton

Leeds stay top after battling back to draw at second-placed West BromLeeds stay top after battling back to draw at second-placed West Brom


Lifestyle

Eoin Ahern is from Cork and has been looking after the entertainment, band bookings and promo at Cyprus Avenue and the Old Oak in the city since 2003.A Question of Taste: Eoin Ahern

As the film awards season heats up with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Esther McCarthy assesses this year’s runners and riders.And the winners of the Golden Globes will be...

There is this idea in Jungian psychology known as the circumambulation, and it refers to the notion of how we move towards reaching full potential.Learning Points: There is no straight road to becoming a hero

Each year I toy with the idea of making New Year resolutions for the next 12 months but I always decide against them. I feel honestly that I won’t keep to them and I just don’t want to disappoint myself.Mum's the Word: Non-resolutions can be just as important at this time of year

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »