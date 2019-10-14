News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Relentless Nemo dismantle Douglas optimism

Relentless Nemo dismantle Douglas optimism
Brian Murphy and Alan O’Donovan, Nemo Rangers, combine to dislodge the ball from Douglas full-forward Conor Russell in the Cork SFC semi-final yesterday. Sunday week will bring to 25 the record number of county finals Nemo have contested. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, October 14, 2019 - 12:04 AM

Nemo Rangers 3-12 - 0-7 Douglas

Nothing new to report here - Douglas remain incapable of bettering Nemo Rangers in the championship, while the latter upheld a very fine semi-final record.

Such was the consistency Douglas had shown in moving themselves within one hour of a county final date, on top of their solid league form during the summer months, Mick Evans’ charges travelled to Páirc Uí Rinn with a quiet optimism that this might just be the day the club claimed a first ever Cork SFC win over their city neighbours.

That optimism lasted all of 21 minutes and probably should have been extinguished even earlier were it not for Nemo’s failure to convert a single one of the first three goal openings they engineered. The winners could even afford to squander a fourth chance before the break and still enjoy a nine-point interval lead (2-7 to 0-4).

As for the second-half, well that was a total non-event from the moment Paul Kerrigan, three minutes after the restart, palmed to the net his second goal to take Nemo’s advantage into double-digit territory.

The winners didn’t so much continue to boss proceedings thereafter, rather they bullied their opponents into submission. Indeed, there were long stages near the finish where Nemo just recycled possession over and back the field, Douglas left helpless in attempting to win back the ball.

Paul O’Donovan’s charges, who, on Sunday week, will bring to 25 the record number of county finals Nemo have contested, held Douglas to three second-half points, only one of which arrived from open play. The point in question was kicked by Shane Kingston 90 seconds into the second half, meaning Douglas did not score from play from the 32nd minute onward. They’d equally struggled in the first half, failing to raise a flag of any description between the seventh and 29th minutes.

Their front six managed 0-5 from play over the hour, just one more than the combined total of the Nemo rearguard as corner-back Brian Murphy (0-1) and the half-back pair of Kevin O’Donovan (0-2) and Jack Horgan (0-1) made their presence felt at either ends of the field.

In every aspect, this was an afternoon to forget for Douglas.

For Nemo, this was a case of job well done. But they know there is more there, and this was very much the tone as the players chatted amongst themselves during the warm down.

It should be noted they didn’t have it their own way during the opening 10 minutes or so, Kingston, Conor Russell, and Sean Powter on target to send Douglas into a 0-3 to 0-2 lead. Kingston even had a half chance for a goal after Powter put them ahead for the one and only time in proceedings. The move came to nothing, however, and there followed a Russell free which dropped short into the gloves of Michael Aodh Martin.

That wasn’t a patch, mind you, on the wastefulness then shown by Nemo. Barry O’Driscoll was the first man in black and green to be presented with an opening in front of goal, the Nemo forward dropping the ball at the crucial moment. Douglas goalkeeper Brian Boyle subsequently denied Paul Kerrigan, before the post came to Douglas’ rescue in keeping out Conor Horgan’s low drive.

No question but the Douglas dam was creaking and it eventually burst on 20 minutes. Kerrigan initiated the score when turning over a Boyle restart. A neat one-two between himself and Horgan ensued, the attack ending with Kerrigan palming the ball to the net.

That opening goal, arriving directly after a booming Kevin O’Donovan point, shoved the favourites into a 1-4 to 0-3 lead. The subsequent action finished with All-Ireland U20 winner Mark Cronin splitting the posts. From a 0-3 stalemate, Nemo had put five between themselves and their neighbours within a minute and a half of play.

Back-to-back Luke Connolly frees stretched the gap out to seven. It was already looking ominous for a Douglas side who were allowing themselves be turned over far too easily, while also struggling to assert themselves under either kick-out. In this respect, Colin O’Brien and Alan O’Donovan were excellent in spoiling several Douglas restarts.

James Holland’s white flag approaching the break was Douglas’ first score in 22 minutes, but matters were to further deteriorate on the half-hour mark as Alan O’Donovan, who ran untouched from way out, rolled the ball into the Douglas net for a second Nemo goal.

That the half drew to a close with Paul Kerrigan, stood inside his own square, fielding a half-blocked Sean Powter point attempt said everything as to the work-rate tabled by Nemo, not to mind how they organised themselves when Douglas pressed forward.

As ever, they’ll take some stopping on county final afternoon.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: P Kerrigan (2-1); L Connolly (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); M Cronin (0-3, 0-2 frees); A O’Donovan (1-0); K O’Donovan (0-2); B Murphy, J Horgan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: J Holland (0-3, 0-2 frees); S Kingston (0-2): S Powter, C Russell (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; B Murphy, A O’Reilly, A Cronin; J Horgan, S Cronin, K O’Donovan; A O’Donovan, J McDermott; B O’Driscoll, P Kerrigan, C O’Brien; M Cronin, L Connolly, C Horgan.

Subs: C Dalton for O’Driscoll, R Dalton for C O’Brien (both 47 mins); B Cripps for J Horgan (56); S Martin for Murphy (58).

DOUGLAS: B Boyle; D Sheehan, N Walsh, L McGrath; S Wilson, E Cadogan, K Flahive; B Hartnett, N Hartnett; D Hanrahan, S Powter, S Collins; J Holland, S Kingston, C Russell.

Subs: B Lynch for Hanrahan (34 mins); D Murphy for McGrath (38); S McCarthy for Russell (43); B Collins for S Collins (49); L Dineen for Kingston, A O’Connell for Holland (both 58).

Referee: J Ryan.

More on this topic

Cork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blowsCork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blows

Dave Colbert rejoices in Fr O'Neill's ‘golden age’Dave Colbert rejoices in Fr O'Neill's ‘golden age’

Cork SFC: Duhallow eager to drive on to county finalCork SFC: Duhallow eager to drive on to county final

Watch Douglas vs Nemo Rangers in Cork SFC semi-final 2019Watch Douglas vs Nemo Rangers in Cork SFC semi-final 2019


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Ulster score five first-half tries to brush aside winless Southern KingsUlster score five first-half tries to brush aside winless Southern Kings

Eoin Morgan has earned right to decide when to quit – England cricket coachEoin Morgan has earned right to decide when to quit – England cricket coach

Watch live: Fr O'Neill's and Kilworth battle for Cork Premier IHC titleWatch live: Fr O'Neill's and Kilworth battle for Cork Premier IHC title

John Barnes: Czech defeat a wake-up call for ‘complacent’ EnglandJohn Barnes: Czech defeat a wake-up call for ‘complacent’ England


Lifestyle

Halloween has really upped the ante in recent years here, hasn’t it?We have moved on considerably since the days of a bin liner fashioned with holes for arms and necks

Sandhoppers for breakfast? It’s just not cricketCrickets for lunch anyone? Time - is running out - to get over our western food prejudices

Why did the Neanderthals go extinct?, asks Richard CollinsDid ear and chest infections wipe out our neanderthal ancestors?

Corkbeg Island near the mouth of Cork Harbour is today an industrial location with Ireland’s only oil refinery whose silver cylinders dominate the low-lying island like giant mugs, writes Dan McCarthy. Islands of Ireland: 'Tanks' for the memories Corkbeg

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »