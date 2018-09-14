Referee locked in dressing room for safety following ugly scenes at U14s match

There were ugly scenes at an under 14's GAA match in Donegal last weekend.

The match referee had to be locked in his dressing room after angry reactions from supporters led to concerns for his safety.

Brian Gavin is a four-time All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Referee, he is not shocked by what happened.

He says the issue of abuse against referees is rife: "If it isn't Donegal, it'll be another county and that's the unfortunate part.

"People just think that they can do what they want at GAA matches and they can speak to referees whatever way they want.

"The kids hear this from their managers and collectors and parents, so they thought process of the young lads growing up is they think it's the normal thing to do.

"So it just escalates then when they become the age."

Digital Desk