Referee David Gough 'wouldn't be comfortable' about taking charge of GAA games from July

Last year’s All-Ireland referee David Gough says he would not be willing to take charge of games if the GAA season restarted from July 20, as outlined in the Government’s plan to reopen the country.

Gough told 2fm's Game On: "I'd have to sit down and have a long think about it. At the moment I would say no.

"I’d have to see what developments are made between now and July but certainly we’re not going to have a vaccine in place by July.

"With my own personal circumstances, at the moment I wouldn't be comfortable refereeing matches with no vaccine.

"My own circumstance, travelling from Dublin to Meath, picking up four umpires and putting them into a car, and then travelling around Meath for a Championship match might not be the most prudent way to start off refereeing again.

A lot of our umpires would be in the older age bracket and we need to be very careful about what we're exposing these people to.

"I don’t know whether the Association is going to fork out for umpires to drive to the matches themselves if they can’t go safely in a car.”

Gough also pointed out the impracticality of social distancing in dressing rooms before games.

"There's no club that I’m aware of in Meath, except maybe Trim, that has a dressing-room big enough for adequate social distancing for referees and match officials.

"At inter-county level, even in Croke Park, it’s the same. There wouldn’t be room for eight match officials to be properly socially distanced.”