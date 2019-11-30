News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Referee David Gough responds to Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s All-Ireland final controversy

Referee David Gough responds to Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s All-Ireland final controversy
By Larry Ryan
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 08:55 AM

All-Ireland final referee David Gough has responded to the controversy generated by the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, on which former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice insisted Gough shouldn’t be selected to ref that final.

And Gough dismisses the theory there was anything “sinister” in Fitzmaurice’s comments, which came in a response to a question posed by fellow Kerryman Mike Quirke.

Meath man Gough lives and works in Dublin and Fitzmaurice suggested it would be unfair if he was appointed to the Kerry v Dublin clash. Gough had made a number of errors when the sides previously clashed in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.

“I think it’s an injustice if he does get the game,” said Fitzmaurice. “I am not going to be dictating here who I feel should get the game, but a final referee has to be a neutral referee.

"Living and working in Dublin, you are not neutral. If you are living there, you are meeting people in the shop, at work, down the street.

“Of course when David Gough goes out to referee a match he is trying to be neutral and impartial, I am not questioning that, but it can’t be fair that if you are living and working in a place, that you get to referee an All-Ireland final involving that county.”

READ MORE

Eamonn Fitzmaurice: Why David Gough shouldn't referee Dublin-Kerry final

Speaking in an interview with the Irish Independent, Gough says he has listened to the podcast and concluded that the remarks had been blown out of proportion.

"He gave his honest opinion, I don't think there was anything sinister in it, but it was a quiet week in the media, Kerry/Dublin camps were very quiet and it was much easier to talk about the referee who hadn't been appointed. I understand that."

Gough says he broke down in tears when word arrived he had been appointed to the decider.

“I was in Slane at the time, only myself and my grandmother at home. All my umpires were abroad on a family holiday, the two us of in the living room sobbing away, relief," he recalled.

After that, it didn't really matter what was in the media. I had got what I wanted for so long.

Before the final, it had been pointed out that Gough and Dublin defender Jonny Cooper both worked for DCU, deepening his familiarity with Dublin players. As it turned out Gough was forced to dismiss Cooper in the drawn final.

Referee David Gough responds to Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s All-Ireland final controversy

"When I had to issue a second yellow card to Jonny, what people don't realise is that he and I work in the same university. I work in Drumcondra, he works in Glasnevin (as a recruitment officer). In three years I think we have seen each other twice, we have probably passed each other those two times and said hello, but we have never had a conversation as such.

"There would be huge respect there and the decision was made. My mind was made up the second the foul was committed that it was a yellow card, the yellow and red were produced before any players had time to come in and influence my decision. It all played out exactly on the field how I had visualised it before."

Interestingly, Gough admits he almost made a pivotal mistake in the drawn game’s final moments. With Dean Rock lining up a potentially match-winning free, Kerry’s Tommy Walsh asked him if a free would be awarded were Walsh to lift teammate David Moran in an attempt to block the kick. Gough admits neither he nor linesman Conor Lane knew the correct response, so gave the go ahead for the move. But he now says that would have been a mistake.

"It would have been an interesting end to an All-Ireland final had a five-in-a-row been stopped by a rugby-style lift on the goal line which I would not have blown as a free.

Referee David Gough responds to Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s All-Ireland final controversy

"Interestingly, because it would be deemed a technical foul, it's not a foul on the player, it would have resulted in a penalty because it was inside the small parallelogram and that would have been the other decision I would have had to make."

Gough, an openly gay man, says he has never suffered homophobic abuse from a player, but has experienced it from supporters.

"I heard it from the stands. It certainty hasn't happened on the pitch, the players have way too much respect as I have for them," he said,

READ MORE

The setback year that made Connolly the player he is

More on this topic

The setback year that made Connolly the player he isThe setback year that made Connolly the player he is

Three key match-ups: Managers plot key moves ahead of Munster finalThree key match-ups: Managers plot key moves ahead of Munster final

St Mullins’ biggest day sweeter because it’s ShamrocksSt Mullins’ biggest day sweeter because it’s Shamrocks

The quiet obsessive who has become Kilcoo’s grandfatherThe quiet obsessive who has become Kilcoo’s grandfather

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham jobJose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham job

Guardiola open to Manchester City contract extensionGuardiola open to Manchester City contract extension

Liam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting gameLiam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting game

Racecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we wantRacecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we want


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »