Referee allegedly assaulted after dramatic ending in Kerry SHC final

By Mortimer Murphy

Last year's All-Ireland hurling final referee Fergal Horgan was allegedly assaulted and needed a Garda escort from the Austin Stack Park pitch after a dramatic ending to yesterday's Kerry SHC final which Lixnaw won by two points (1-16 to 2-11).

Fergal Horgan is surrounded after the game. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Horgan was jostled after a frantic finale to the final with Kilmoyley given an injury-time penalty to win the final, with the referee informing the taker, Daniel Collins he would have to score direct.

Collin’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Martin Stackpoole and then finished to the net, but was correctly disallowed as Collins had to score direct which would have snatched victory for Kilmoyley.

Kilmoyley players and officials surrounded Horgan and he appeared to be struck in the commotion before wiser heads prevailed and stewards along with Gardaí ensuring the referee's safe passage from the pitch.

Meanwhile Abbeydorney won the County Minor Hurling Final beating Ballyheigue/ Causeway 3-11 to 1-16 with Michael Slattery scoring 2-6 for the winners.

Scorers for Lixnaw: S Conway (0-13, 8 frees), J Griffin (1-0), S McElligott, M Conway and C Sheehy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (1-8, 7 frees), M O’Connor (1-0), K Regan (0-2), J McElligott (0-1) Teams:

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)