Recent champions to meet as Cork GAA release master fixture plan

Some tasty club rivalries are set to ignite this April as Cork GAA released a master fixture plan for 2020.

The meeting of Douglas and Bishopstown is scheduled to kick-start the new-look Premier Senior Football Championship on Friday, April 3, the same weekend Nemo Rangers begin their title defence against Valley Rovers.

There will also be two meetings of recent champions, St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, and, the following weekend, the West Cork clash of Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven.

The Premier Senior Hurling Championship will throw-in on the weekend of April 19, with Glen Rovers facing city rivals St Finbarr’s and Midleton meeting Sarsfields.

Hurling champions Imokilly will take part in the colleges/divisions section, which will be run on Wednesdays from May 20 to June 17, although they, like CIT, UCC, and Duhallow (football), receive byes to the semi-finals of that section. The rest of the divisional teams will compete in a round-robin to qualify for the remaining semi-final spot.

All hurling finals, from Premier Senior down to Junior B, are pencilled in for the weekend of October 18, with the football finals down for the following weekend.

