News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Recent champions to meet as Cork GAA release master fixture plan

By Stephen Barry
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 08:57 PM

Some tasty club rivalries are set to ignite this April as Cork GAA released a master fixture plan for 2020.

Recent champions to meet as Cork GAA release master fixture plan

The meeting of Douglas and Bishopstown is scheduled to kick-start the new-look Premier Senior Football Championship on Friday, April 3, the same weekend Nemo Rangers begin their title defence against Valley Rovers.

There will also be two meetings of recent champions, St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, and, the following weekend, the West Cork clash of Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven.

The Premier Senior Hurling Championship will throw-in on the weekend of April 19, with Glen Rovers facing city rivals St Finbarr’s and Midleton meeting Sarsfields.

Hurling champions Imokilly will take part in the colleges/divisions section, which will be run on Wednesdays from May 20 to June 17, although they, like CIT, UCC, and Duhallow (football), receive byes to the semi-finals of that section. The rest of the divisional teams will compete in a round-robin to qualify for the remaining semi-final spot.

All hurling finals, from Premier Senior down to Junior B, are pencilled in for the weekend of October 18, with the football finals down for the following weekend.

You can see the full master fixture plan here.

More on this topic

Weekend GAA previews: Cork and Limerick set for double-headerWeekend GAA previews: Cork and Limerick set for double-header

Rice has Templenoe on the boil for semi-final battleRice has Templenoe on the boil for semi-final battle

Kingston turns to tyros to get Rebels out of ‘tight spot’Kingston turns to tyros to get Rebels out of ‘tight spot’

Walsh Park redevelopment gets significant funding boostWalsh Park redevelopment gets significant funding boost

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Man charged after hot drink thrown at Rangers player Alfredo MorelosMan charged after hot drink thrown at Rangers player Alfredo Morelos

Ross has 'encouraging' and 'warm' meeting with new FAI chairman and directors Ross has 'encouraging' and 'warm' meeting with new FAI chairman and directors

Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelinesTottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

UCC selector fears Sigerson Cup is 'bottom of the pecking order'UCC selector fears Sigerson Cup is 'bottom of the pecking order'


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »