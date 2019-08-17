News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rebels' reign comes to an end as Galway emerge victorious

Rebels' reign comes to an end as Galway emerge victorious
Pictures: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By Daragh Ó Conchúir
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 09:53 PM

Galway 0-14 - 1-10 Cork

Galway produced a performance of real steel to match their talent to return to the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final for the first time in four years.

They already have National League honours under their belt and will be looking for a first Championship success since 2013.

In the process, they put an end to Cork’s reign and the Rebels’ three-in-a-row dreams.

In a one-point game, it is impossible to discuss merit but Galway led from the time Carrie Dolan slotted a 24th minute free and never gave up that lead, despite the savage efforts of their valiant opponents.

Picking a significant moment in such a close affair can be difficult but in the period after Julia White hand-passed to the net for Cork in the 18th minute after a blistering run by Hannah Looney, Galway outscored Cork by six points to one.

In the context of how the scoreboard read at the final whistle, that was significant.

Rebels' reign comes to an end as Galway emerge victorious

The workrate on show was phenomenal in a very physical affair and it is certainly an area of improvement among the Tribeswomen in recent years.

So too was the tactical approach and in particular, the pressure they placed on Aoife Murray’s puckouts, so often the launching pad for Cork attacks.

Galway would have been delighted too with the amount of space they were able to get Niamh Kilkenny into, and the Pearses flier responded with a player-of-the-match performance.

Cork looked sharp early on despite not having played for four weeks, in comparison to Galway’s two, replying to the concession of an early Ailish O’Reilly point to lead by two, Orla Cotter (free), Linda Collins and Katrina Mackey hitting the target.

Mackey’s point came straight after Sarah Healy had her 12th minute penalty saved by Gemma O’Connor, after Laura Hayes had fouled Carrie Dolan, following a mistake by Aoife Murray.

Healy proved unbothered by the failure to convert and would go on to make a couple of key interventions, gathering well under heavy pressure just before the break and then making a really good save from a deflection 10 minutes into the second half.

Galway didn’t fret either, not even when White put Cork a goal ahead. They were level four minutes later, Kilkenny splitting the posts and Caitriona Cormican hitting a pair inside 60 seconds.

Cork’s most dangerous attacker, Amy O’Connor restored Cork’s lead but Aoife Donohue and two Dolan scores put some daylight between the sides.

There would never be much between them but Galway would always keep their noses in front and it was 0-10 to 1-6 at the change of ends.

The intensity lifted further in the second half, although the scoring rate dropped, and if there were plenty of mistakes, that was assuredly down to the do-or-die nature of the exchanges.

Murray drew Niamh Hanniffy out from the full-forward line to good effect, Aoife Donohue and Kilkenny were flourishing, but at the other end, Cork were heavily reliant on O’Connor to make ground.

Hanniffy hit an inspirational point on the hour despite shipping a heavy tackle by Laura Treacy and though O’Connor made it a one-point game again with two minutes of injury time still remaining, Galway held firm for a September 8 date with Kilkenny.

READ MORE

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-5(3fs); N Kilkenny 0-3; A Donohue, C Cormican 0-2 each; N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR CORK: A O’Connor 0-4; O Cotter 0-3(fs); J White 1-0; O Cronin, K Mackey, L Collins 0-1 each

CORK: A Murray, L Treacy, P Mackey, L Hayes, H Looney, G O’Connor, C Sigerson, L Coppinger, B Corkery, K Mackey, O Cronin, O Cotter, J White, L Collins, A O’Connor

Subs for Cork: N McCarthy for White (53), K Hickey for Corkery (54), L Homan for K Mackey (56)

GALWAY: Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, S Dervan, T Kenny, L Ryan, E Helebert, H Cooney, A Donohue, N Kilkenny, A O’Reilly, S Spellman, C Dolan, N Hanniffy, N Coen

Subs for Galway: C Finnerty for Coen (48), R Hennelly for Spellman (60+3)

REFEREE: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

More on this topic

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against TippKilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

Meath to face Tipp in final after powerhouse display against RoscommonMeath to face Tipp in final after powerhouse display against Roscommon

Aisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship deciderAisling McCarthy helps Tipp book a place in Championship decider

Super 8 tweaks planned to avoid potential dead rubbersSuper 8 tweaks planned to avoid potential dead rubbers

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Gatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summitGatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summit

Manchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a pointManchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a point

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against TippKilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

Late Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against DunfermlineLate Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against Dunfermline


Lifestyle

Italy is a volatile place as you probably know, not just the passions of its people but is a place of active volcanos and frequent earthquakes. One of the most devastating earthquakes in recent years was the one that struck the Amatrice region in 2016.Wine with Leslie Williams: Some tasty Italian selections

It’s confirmed, being a dog owner is good for you. Esther McCarthy spoke to four celebrities about pride in their pooches.Animal magnetism: Celebrities and their treasured pets

We recently began watching a new sitcom called, ‘The Kids Are Alright’. It follows an American family in the early seventies as they raise eight sons.Lindsay Woods: I’m a dormant individual by nature but my children are adrenaline junkies

Rosscarbery antiques fair offers plenty of variety, writes Des O’Sullivan.See the value of rare notes and diamonds

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »