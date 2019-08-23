News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rebels make one change against Dublin

Rebels make one change against Dublin
By Jackie Cahill
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 05:37 PM

Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald has opted for one change ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final against Dublin.

Áine O’Sullivan starts in the half-forward line while captain Doireann O’Sullivan drops to the bench Dublin are unchanged.

The first game on tomorrow’s double-bill is the Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo (2pm). Galway beat Mayo in the Connacht final after a replay.

Galway boss Tim Rabbitt and Mayo counterpart Peter Leahy have named unchanged starting teams for the Croke Park showdown, after quarter-final wins over Waterford and Armagh respectively.

GALWAY (v Mayo): L Murphy; S Burke, N Ward, S Lynch; O Murphy, B Hannon, C Cooney; L Ward, Á McDonagh; O Divilly, M Glynn, M Seoighe; T Leonard, S Conneally, R Leonard.

MAYO (v Galway): A Tarpey; N O’Malley, D Caldwell, É Ronayne; K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, E Needham; S Cafferky, M Reilly, N Kelly; S Rowe, R Kearns, G Kelly.

DUBLIN (v Cork): C Trant; É Rutledge, N Collins, M Byrne; A Kane, S Goldrick, O Carey; L Magee, S McGrath; C Rowe, N McEvoy, L Davey; S Aherne, N Healy, J Dunne.

CORK (v Dublin): M O’Brien; H Looney, E Meaney, S Kelly; A Hutchings, M Duggan, E Kiely; N Cotter, M O’Callaghan; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; L Coppinger, E Scally, O Finn.

More on this topic

‘We’ve a few things to straighten out with Tipp’‘We’ve a few things to straighten out with Tipp’

Denis Ring: Cork must starvegoal-hungry TipperaryDenis Ring: Cork must starvegoal-hungry Tipperary

Castletownroche bridge 21-year gap despite English heroicsCastletownroche bridge 21-year gap despite English heroics

Cork SFC: More than just bragging rights at stake as Carbery Rangers meet CastlehavenCork SFC: More than just bragging rights at stake as Carbery Rangers meet Castlehaven

TOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Oxlade-Chamberlain extends Liverpool dealOxlade-Chamberlain extends Liverpool deal

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to meet in US Open first roundSerena Williams and Maria Sharapova to meet in US Open first round

Maurizio Sarri to miss Juventus’ first two matches as he recovers from illnessMaurizio Sarri to miss Juventus’ first two matches as he recovers from illness

Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of AnfieldLiverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »