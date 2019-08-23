Rebels make one change against Dublin

Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald has opted for one change ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final against Dublin.

Áine O’Sullivan starts in the half-forward line while captain Doireann O’Sullivan drops to the bench Dublin are unchanged.

The first game on tomorrow’s double-bill is the Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo (2pm). Galway beat Mayo in the Connacht final after a replay.

Galway boss Tim Rabbitt and Mayo counterpart Peter Leahy have named unchanged starting teams for the Croke Park showdown, after quarter-final wins over Waterford and Armagh respectively.

GALWAY (v Mayo): L Murphy; S Burke, N Ward, S Lynch; O Murphy, B Hannon, C Cooney; L Ward, Á McDonagh; O Divilly, M Glynn, M Seoighe; T Leonard, S Conneally, R Leonard.

MAYO (v Galway): A Tarpey; N O’Malley, D Caldwell, É Ronayne; K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, E Needham; S Cafferky, M Reilly, N Kelly; S Rowe, R Kearns, G Kelly.

DUBLIN (v Cork): C Trant; É Rutledge, N Collins, M Byrne; A Kane, S Goldrick, O Carey; L Magee, S McGrath; C Rowe, N McEvoy, L Davey; S Aherne, N Healy, J Dunne.

CORK (v Dublin): M O’Brien; H Looney, E Meaney, S Kelly; A Hutchings, M Duggan, E Kiely; N Cotter, M O’Callaghan; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; L Coppinger, E Scally, O Finn.