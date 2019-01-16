Rebel star Doireann O’Sullivan hails Páirc opportunity

All-Star Doireann O’Sullivan has hailed the historic agreement that will see Cork’s Ladies footballers play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time.

LGFA and their GAA counterparts yesterday confirmed that the Rebels will play two league games this spring. Both games are fixed as doubleheaders with their male counterparts.

Doireann O’Sullivan

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Munster champions host Tipperary on Saturday, February 23 (5pm) with the tie followed by Cork’s Allianz League Division Two clash with Meath at 7pm. On Saturday, March 16, the Cork Ladies play Donegal in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

That game will throw-in at 12pm, and precedes the men’s fixture between the same counties at 2pm.

Cork star O’Sullivan welcomed the fixtures, which she hopes will become the “norm” in a couple of years.

She said: “It’s brilliant that we’re getting the opportunity to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and having the added bonus of it being a doubleheader with the men is great. Playing in big stadiums in front of a crowd is something you dream of when you’re growing up.

It’s a shame that a large amount of extremely talented footballers have retired from the inter-county scene who never had the opportunity to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Hopefully in a couple of years this will be the norm. It’s something we’ve been pushing for for years and I think it’s the obvious thing to do.

“It gives ladies football more credibility and makes it more attractive. The 2020 goal of improving attendance at matches by 20% by the year 2020 is looking very promising, given recent progress. This is a massive step in the right direction for ladies football.”

This announcement follows hot on the heels of confirmation that Lidl NFL Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin will also play two ‘double-headers’ at Croke Park on February 2 and February 23, against Donegal and Mayo respectively.

Cork, 11-time league champions, being their campaign against Galway on Saturday, February 2.

Cork County Board chair Tracey Kennedy said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to host these double-headers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and hope that the people of Cork show up in numbers to support both our women’s and men’s football teams on these two very special occasions.”

READ MORE: Cork football must fight for the right to parity

Meanwhile Munster GAA chiefs yesterday confirmed ladies football matches will be curtain-raisers for the Munster SFC quarter-finals and semi-finals. Cork will host Kerry in a provincial championship game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 1.

Saturday, May 11th: Munster SFC quarter-final: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm; TG4 Munster IFC R1: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 5pm; Munster SFC quarter-final: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 7pm; TG4 Munster Ladies SFC R1: Kerry v Waterford, Cusack Park, 5pm.

Saturday, June 1st: Munster SFC semi-final: Cork v Tipperary/Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm; TG4 Munster Ladies SFC R3: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm; Munster SFC semi-final: Kerry v Clare/Waterford, Cusack Park or Fraher Field, 7pm; TG4 Munster Ladies IFC R3: Clare v Limerick Cusack Park or Fraher Field, 5pm.