Rebel Óg: McGrath and Flynn goals steer Kiltha Óg to title

Kiltha Óg 3-13 - 0-17 Blackrock

A first Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC title for Kiltha Óg at Páirc Uí Rinn last night. In a hard-fought decider, the game was ultimately decided by two late goals — Niall McGrath scored his second and a stoppage time strike from Niall Flynn.

The overall strength of the Dungourney and Castlemartyr combination made them worthy winners. McGrath’s goal in the 12th minute helped them settle as Blackrock had five points on the board as this juncture. Robbie Cotter was a handful at full forward for the Rockies scoring three of those points.

But, at the other end McGrath made his presence felt and with the wind at their backs, they kept their noses in front to lead at the break, 1-8 to 0-8. Alan Connolly kept Blackrock in touch in the second half, and the sides were level twice before the east Cork outfit opened up a five-point lead.

Scorers for Kiltha Óg: N McGrath (2-1), N Flynn (1-0), E Martin (0-4, 0-2 frees), C Sice (0-1 sl), M Leahy (frees) and N Morgan (0-2 each), C Joyce and J Ahern (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (0-7, 0-6 frees), R Cotter (0-4), P Leneghan (0-2), D McCarthy, P Cotter, F Coleman and J Walsh (0-1 each).

Kiltha Óg:

D Coughlan; B Napier, C Sweeney, R Cahill; Z McAuliffe, J McGann (Capt), M Leahy; C Sice, C Joyce; N Flynn, E Martin, N Morgan; K Quinn Waites, J Ahern, N McGrath.

Subs: C Ronayne for N Morgan (38 inj), P Fleming for K Quinn Waites (49).

Blackrock:

P O’Brien; L O’Donovan, E Hayes, D Cronin; D McCarthy, K Morgan, C Cremin; P Linehan, C McCarthy; J Lynch, P Leneghan, R Cotter; P Cotter, A Connolly (Capt), D Garvan.

Subs: J Walsh for D Garvan (half-time), F Coleman for J Lynch (43), J Jackson for K Morgan (59), O Gribbon for P Cotter (61).

Referee: