News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rebel Óg: McGrath and Flynn goals steer Kiltha Óg to title

Rebel Óg: McGrath and Flynn goals steer Kiltha Óg to title
By Therese O’Callaghan
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 10:43 PM

Kiltha Óg 3-13 - 0-17 Blackrock

A first Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC title for Kiltha Óg at Páirc Uí Rinn last night. In a hard-fought decider, the game was ultimately decided by two late goals — Niall McGrath scored his second and a stoppage time strike from Niall Flynn.

The overall strength of the Dungourney and Castlemartyr combination made them worthy winners. McGrath’s goal in the 12th minute helped them settle as Blackrock had five points on the board as this juncture. Robbie Cotter was a handful at full forward for the Rockies scoring three of those points.

But, at the other end McGrath made his presence felt and with the wind at their backs, they kept their noses in front to lead at the break, 1-8 to 0-8. Alan Connolly kept Blackrock in touch in the second half, and the sides were level twice before the east Cork outfit opened up a five-point lead.

Scorers for Kiltha Óg: N McGrath (2-1), N Flynn (1-0), E Martin (0-4, 0-2 frees), C Sice (0-1 sl), M Leahy (frees) and N Morgan (0-2 each), C Joyce and J Ahern (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (0-7, 0-6 frees), R Cotter (0-4), P Leneghan (0-2), D McCarthy, P Cotter, F Coleman and J Walsh (0-1 each).

Kiltha Óg:

D Coughlan; B Napier, C Sweeney, R Cahill; Z McAuliffe, J McGann (Capt), M Leahy; C Sice, C Joyce; N Flynn, E Martin, N Morgan; K Quinn Waites, J Ahern, N McGrath.

Subs: C Ronayne for N Morgan (38 inj), P Fleming for K Quinn Waites (49).

Blackrock:

P O’Brien; L O’Donovan, E Hayes, D Cronin; D McCarthy, K Morgan, C Cremin; P Linehan, C McCarthy; J Lynch, P Leneghan, R Cotter; P Cotter, A Connolly (Capt), D Garvan.

Subs: J Walsh for D Garvan (half-time), F Coleman for J Lynch (43), J Jackson for K Morgan (59), O Gribbon for P Cotter (61).

Referee:

Eamonn Sheehy (Newcestown).


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More in this Section

Hugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbowHugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbow

'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death

Andy Murray had to adapt to pace of court in Shanghai Masters win over Juan Ignacio LonderoAndy Murray had to adapt to pace of court in Shanghai Masters win over Juan Ignacio Londero

McCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of IrelandMcCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of Ireland


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »