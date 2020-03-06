News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rebel Óg issue coronavirus guidelines to Cork clubs

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, March 06, 2020 - 05:13 PM

Rebel Óg have issued a number of guidelines to clubs to help avoid the transmission of the coronavirus.

File photo
Following the decision in Clare to postpone all under-age Gaelic football games indefinitely after four people in the county tested positive for COV-19 and confirmation that an individual was being treated for the virus in Cork University Hospital, Rebel Óg felt compelled to issue the circular.

“In the current climate, we are asking clubs to follow some simple steps in and around club activities, games, and training,” the message reads.

Players should have their own water bottles rather than sharing. No handshakes at the end of games. Players use their own towels, soap, hand cleaner, etc when washing and drying after games, etc.

Although the GAA at central level have yet to issue an official statement on the virus, Rebel Óg chairman Michael O’Mahony said they wanted to offer “prudent advice” to their clubs about hygiene.

“We just decided to give a reminder of the clubs to be aware of the situation, which I’m sure they would be anyway. They are sensible precautions and I’m sure we are all being more careful than usual and washing our hands more than usual.”

A number of GAA clubs have taken to their social media platforms to explain the virus as well as what steps can be taken to avoid the spread of it.

Earlier this week, a series of juvenile games in the capital scheduled to take place this weekend were put off after a coronavirus case was discovered in a Dublin school.

Speaking last week, the GAA said they would take whatever steps were necessary including the postponement of matches at senior inter-county level were they advised to by the Health Service Executive. However, they have yet to be recommended to do so.

