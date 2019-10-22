Rebel hero Corcoran to join Kingston’s backroom team

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston has pulled off a major coup in securing the services of Brian Corcoran, in a backroom role, for 2020. Although Corcoran’s role has not yet been outlined, it has been confirmed that he will be involved in some capacity within the Cork senior hurling set-up next season.

The three-time All-Ireland medal-winner has not taken up any management or coaching position since finishing up his playing days, and so it remains to be seen what his involvement will be as part of Kingston’s backroom staff.

Corcoran’s former teammate Pat Mulcahy has come on board as a selector, alongside Diarmuid O’Sullivan and coach Ger Cunningham.

Mulcahy has been involved with his native Newtownshandrum in recent seasons and was part of the club’s management ticket which oversaw back-to-back county quarter-final appearances. The former corner-back boasts extensive coaching experience from his time involved with Cork IT, during which he steered the college to a Fitzgibbon Cup final in 2014.

Overseeing the team’s strength and conditioning work will be Mark Brady, who has spent the past year and a half as an S&C coach and data scientist with the Italian Rugby Federation.

He will be assisted in the role by Dr Wes O’Brien from UCC. Another addition to the backroom team, in a coaching capacity, is Christy O’Connor. The former Clare goalkeeper was most recently involved with Galway.

Elsewhere, Carlow ladies football champions Old Leighlin have lodged an appeal with the LGFA after the Leinster branch of the association threw them out of the provincial junior competition.

Old Leighlin won three Leinster Junior Club Championship games in recent weeks to secure their place in the final, but were subsequently expelled when it was found they were ineligible to compete in the Leinster Junior Championship, having won it last year.

Rule 222 of the LGFA Official Guide states that “a club which wins the provincial Junior or Intermediate championship must move up a grade for the following year’s provincial championship.” This was pointed out to Leinster LGFA officials after Old Leighlin had won through to the Leinster final, and so they were left with no option but to remove the Carlow side.

Old Leighlin won the top-tier championship in Carlow this year, after which they should have been entered into the draw for the Leinster Intermediate championship.

The appeal against their expulsion will be heard this week. The All-Ireland junior semi-finals are down for decision on the weekend of November 9/10, and so there is not time to restart the provincial competition from scratch.