Reaction: Gunners gutted as final tilts to Tipp champs

Muddied and soaked, the Ballygunner players waited on the Páirc Uí Rinn pitch until the three cheers rang out from the Borris-Ileigh players and followers, then they headed for the dressing-rooms.

Manager Darragh O’Sullivan was devastated in the wake of the narrow loss to the Tipperary champions, but he duly paid tribute to his side’s conquerors: “Taking the game itself, there was absolutely nothing in it, the final score was what, 1-12 to 1-11, which was as close as you can get, obviously.

“You have to take your hat off to Borris-Illeigh, we have to give them the plaudits. They were the team that managed to get over the line, and we didn’t, so well done to them.

“It’s very hard to take, obviously. We’re just after the final whistle so we haven’t had time to analyse the game, obviously. We just have to regroup and try to come again, but it’s very hard to take just now.

“We’re very disappointed, but we take our hats off and congratulate Borris on their win.”

Ballygunner never gave in and came hunting a dramatic late equaliser, which would have pushed the game into extra time, but Borris-Ileigh held out. O’Sullivan was proud of his players’ efforts to try to rescue the game.

“I’m so proud of the lads, they fought and fought until the very end, but anyone who has seen them over the last few years would have expected them to do that, that’s no surprise.

“They’ll always fight to the very end and they’ll do that into the future as well.

“It’s hard to talk about now, it’s very hard to describe, but all we can do is congratulate Borris on their win, and we obviously wish them the very best in the All-Ireland series.”