News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rathmore beat Coláiste Choilm to make first Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

Rathmore beat Coláiste Choilm to make first Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final
Matt Bourke, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, tackles Andrew Moynihan, Rathmore. Pic; Larry Cummins
By Therese O’Callaghan
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 04:12 PM

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore 2-16 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 0-6

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra have qualified for their first Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final in Mallow today. In a one-sided contest, the Rathmore school had it all too easy against a disappointing Coláiste Choilm.

Nonetheless, it was an impressive performance from the winners who have set up a mouth-watering clash with Tralee CBS in the last four.

“This is a huge achievement for a small school,” said winning manager David McCarthy. “2-16 is great kicking for January. The lads have put a lot of work in. We were in the B championship last year and were beaten in the All Ireland final. We had seven of that team started today, and two came on.”

SP Sliabh Luachra bossed this game from start to finish. Having played against the wind, they led 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval. They had five points on the board before Coláiste Choilm opened their scoring in the 15th minute.

James Darmody and Cathal Ryan were influential in attack while they also had two goal opportunities go amiss – credit to Chris Walsh for a denying Darmody for one of these strikes.

Coláiste Choilm came more into the game after Sean Leisk converted a free before Liam O’Connor made it a three-point match. However, wayward finishing was their downfall. Fergal O’Leary’s point left the Ballincollig side four points in arrears at half-time.

Coláiste Choilm were competitive after the break but a fortuitous goal from Ryan in the 40th minute put the Kerry team firmly in the driving seat, 1-10 to 0-4.

It was elementary after that. A storming finish produced 1-6 – the goal by Darmody was followed by five unanswered points from an array of scorers including Aaron Cronin, Paul O’Leary, Damien Cronin, and Ryan.

At the other end, they shut up shop. Michael Dennehy, Alan Dineen, and Damien Cronin were assured. Centre-back Paul O’Leary was ably assisted by Cian Dineen and Andrew Moynihan. In midfield, Dan Murphy and Ronan Collins proved formidable.

Much to look forward to on the first weekend in February when they lock horns with Tralee CBS.

“A big day for Rathmore, certainly,” added McCarthy. “You can say now we are in the top four in Munster. We have two clubs (Rathmore and Gneeveguilla), three Glenflesk men, and one from Knocknagree. Huge occasion, absolutely huge. Bigger than the All-Ireland in Croke Park last year.”

Scorers for SP Sliabh Luachra: C Ryan (1-5, 0-3 frees), J Darmody (1-4, 0-1 free), A Cronin and D Roche (0-2 each), D Murphy, P O’Leary and D Cronin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: L O’Connor (0-3, 0-2 frees), S Leisk (free), L O’Connell and F O’Leary (0-1 each).

SP Sliabh Luachra: I O’Connor (Rathmore); M Dennehy (do), A Dineen (do), D Cronin (Gneeveguilla); C Dineen (Rathmore), Paul O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), A Moynihan (Rathmore); R Collins (Gneeveguilla), D Murphy (Rathmore); Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), C Ryan (Rathmore), M McSweeney (Knocknagree); J Darmody (Rathmore), A Cronin (Rathmore), D Roche (Glenflesk).

Subs: T Bowler (Glenflesk) for A Cronin (51), D Gleeson (Gneeveguilla) for P O’Leary (55), K Bowler (Glenflesk) for D Roche (56).

Coláiste Choilm: C Walsh (Ballincollig); N Vaughan (Inniscarra), N Lordan (Ballinora), S O’Donoghue (Ballincollig); M Bourke (Ballincollig), L O’Connell (do), C O’Keeffe (Valley Rovers); S Leisk (Inniscarra), S Dore (Ballincollig); O O’Driscoll (Canovee), H Murphy (Éire Óg), F O’Leary (Inniscarra); L O’Connor (do), S McCarthy (do), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: P O’Keeffe (Ballincollig) for N Vaughan (44), G Moynihan (Éire Óg) for D O’Mahony (46), C Cronin (Canovee) for O O’Driscoll (53), B Elliott (Éire Óg) for C O’Keeffe (55), J Kelleher (Éire Óg) for H Murphy (56).

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick).

More on this topic

'You're like f***ing Aontú': Joe Brolly reveals why he joined eir after RTÉ 'hurt''You're like f***ing Aontú': Joe Brolly reveals why he joined eir after RTÉ 'hurt'

'It works for us that it’s very calm, relaxed, and chilled out’'It works for us that it’s very calm, relaxed, and chilled out’

Walsh: Years of hurt behind Tullaroan’s questWalsh: Years of hurt behind Tullaroan’s quest

Kilcoo's Laverty always willing to go the extra yardKilcoo's Laverty always willing to go the extra yard

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Tottenham’s Tanganga: Best bit of my week to remember was smile on dad’s faceTottenham’s Tanganga: Best bit of my week to remember was smile on dad’s face

'I had no hesitation in coming back': Darren Randolph returns to West Ham'I had no hesitation in coming back': Darren Randolph returns to West Ham

Eriksen ‘can leave Spurs with pride’ amid rumours of Inter moveEriksen ‘can leave Spurs with pride’ amid rumours of Inter move

Steve Bruce has ‘clear message’ ahead of transfer talks with Mike AshleySteve Bruce has ‘clear message’ ahead of transfer talks with Mike Ashley


Lifestyle

The phenomenon is now recognised by the World Health Organisation.Do you have burnout? The condition has been linked to irregular heartbeats

Is the Noughties favourite actually making a comeback?A brief history of low-rise jeans

“The guests all knew we were going to Cobh because I was talking about it from the day they boarded and each day until we arrived.'Steadying the ship: Meet Cork cruise captain, Noel O'Driscoll

How important is building muscle? Lauren Taylor finds out.Why avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistake

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »