Rampant Tipp on course for Munster Hurling final after win over Clare

Clare 0-17 - 3-21 Tipperary

Clare were a shadow of themselves as a rampant Tipperary made a mockery of the Banner’s proud home record in Cusack Park.

Second-half goals by Seamus Callanan and Patrick Maher sealed a handsome win for Liam Sheedy’s men, which confirms their last-eight status and all but guarantees them a Munster final spot on June 30.

Witnessed by 18,316, Clare were wretched here and were heavily outscored in the second half despite backed by a strong wind. Their full-forward line were starved of ball as Tipperary won the midfield battle and pretty much every duel.

Tipperary enjoyed the first-half breeze but it was more their endeavour than using the elements that saw them enjoyed a 1-14 to 0-11 half-time lead. On nine occasions, they scored soon after Clare points and only twice did the home side strung together two scores.

Tipperary’s scoresheet, as it was against Cork and Waterford, was filling up nicely and all but Dan McCormack of their forward line had scored by the break.

The sides were level on five occasions before a Brendan Maher effort from distance and a Jason Forde free gave Tipperary a gap.

A Shane Golden point followed but then Noel McGrath found the net, managing to scramble the ball to the net after a swift attack involving his brother John that threatened to fall apart but Clare couldn’t clean it up.

READ MORE Limerick kickstart summer against woeful Waterford

The McGraths were in fine fettle and both provided points as Tipperary hit Clare for three scores in succession in less than two minutes, Donal Tuohy’s puck-outs struggling against the wind.

Tipperary’s foul count reached 10 by the break and aside from their number of wides - nine - it was the most disappointing aspect of their play.

Peter Duggan had sent over six into the wind by half-time in contrast to the three converted by Jason Forde.

Scorers for Clare: P. Duggan (0-9, 8 frees); T. Kelly (0-3, 2 frees); P. Collins; D. Ryan, D. Fitzgerald, S. Golden, J. McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. McGrath (0-6); J. Forde (0-6, frees); S. Callanan (1-3); N. McGrath, Patrick Maher (1-2 each); J. O’Dwyer, B. Maher (0-1 each).

CLARE: D. Tuohy; S. Morey, P. O’Connor (c), D. McInerney; C. Malone, J. Browne, D. Fitzgerald; S. Golden, C. Galvin; P. Duggan, T. Kelly, D. Ryan; S. O’Donnell, J. Conlon, P. Collins.

Subs for Clare: C. Cleary for S. Morey (52); A. McCarthy for P. Duggan (57); G. Cooney for J. Conlon (60); A. Shanagher for S. O’Donnell (65); R. Taylor for S. Golden (68).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; A. Flynn, B. Heffernan, C. Barrett; R. Maher, B. Maher, Pádraic Maher; N. McGrath, M. Breen; D. McCormack, J. O’Dwyer, Patrick Maher; J. McGrath, S. Callanan (c), J. Forde.

Subs for Tipperary: W. Connors for M. Breen (56); J. Morris for J. O’Dwyer (61); R. Byrne for R. Maher (66); G. Browne for D. McCormack (69).

Referee: A. Kelly (Galway).