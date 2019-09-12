News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rabbitt: We’ve got to stop Dubs’ goal blitz

Rabbitt: We’ve got to stop Dubs’ goal blitz
Galway manager Tim Rabbitt: We’ll have to have a really good strong defensive plan in place that coexists with a really good attack plan. Picture: Morgan Treacy.
By Paul Keane
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Tim Rabbitt hardly needs reminding that it’s almost four years since TG4 All-Ireland final opponents Dublin last failed to score a goal in the championship.

Maybe it’s a good omen for Rabbitt’s Galway that that occasion in 2015 was also a final, Dublin’s defeat to Cork, though the statistics suggest the Dubs will hit at least one again this weekend. They’ve been scoring goals for fun throughout their march to the brink of a three in a row of titles with 19 goals already raised in this year’s five-game campaign.

The Jackies have blasted 64 goals in total since the start of the 2017 championship, an incredible average of exactly four per game with players like Sinead Aherne and Niamh McEvoy profiting.

As it happens, that’s how many goals Dublin scored against Galway in last year’s semi-finals when, withRabbitt on the line as a coach before stepping up into the bainisteoir role for 2019, the holders won 4-8 to 1-10.

Asked what he learned from that 2018 game, Rabbitt replied: “To not concede goals. Obviously Dublin are a very talented team and they do hit those hammer blows of goals at different times.

“It wouldn’t be possible for us to win the game the next day if we’re going to concede four or five goals. We’ll have to have a really good strong defensive plan in place that coexists with a really good attack plan.”

Dublin have twice hit five goals in this year’s campaign, against Waterford and Kerry, and they drilled four past Westmeath in the Leinster final.

But Rabbitt said the holders are well capable of shutting up shop and dragging bodies back behind the ball when necessary too.

“They’re going for three in a row, there isn’t any kind of obvious weakness there,” he said. “They can be very defensive minded when they need to be, they’re well able to get numbers behind the ball to make sure they don’t concede goals and obviously then they’re well able to attack. They attack in numbers so they’re a very talented bunch.”

If Galway can pull off the win at Croke Park on Sunday then it’ll be success at the first attempt for Rabbitt whose role was upgraded from coach to manager last November.

He’s guided the county to a first final appearance in 14 years and if they win, it’ll be Galway’s first title since beating Dublin in the 2004 decider.

“The girls were beaten in a league semi-final last year — this year we got to the league final,” said Rabbitt. “We were beaten in the championship semi-final last year — now we’re in the All-Ireland final. So we’ve made some progress on that part but the next challenge is Sunday.”

Rabbitt confirmed that the experienced Cooney sisters, Fabienne and Charlotte, will both be available after missing the semi-final win over Mayo with hamstring injuries.

“They’re back and they’ve trained away, they’ve played internal games and that sort of stuff so they’re available to be selected,” he said.

Galway are aiming for a dream double of ladies titles having already captured the camogie crown last Sunday at GAA headquarters.

“That was a super occasion,” said Rabbitt. “A lot of our girls went last weekend to support them. There’s a great buzz in Galway at the moment, particularly in regards to female sport. We’ll feed off it a little bit but it’s not really a factor, we’ve our own task ahead of us on Sunday.”

More on this topic

‘Bernard deserves final shot at a jersey’‘Bernard deserves final shot at a jersey’

Joe Brolly responds to RTÉ absence on TwitterJoe Brolly responds to RTÉ absence on Twitter

Jack O’Connor happy to put in the miles for Kildare jobJack O’Connor happy to put in the miles for Kildare job

Denis Ring steps down as Cork U20 hurling managerDenis Ring steps down as Cork U20 hurling manager

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Cipriani knew it would be ‘very difficult’ to sway Jones and earn World Cup spotCipriani knew it would be ‘very difficult’ to sway Jones and earn World Cup spot

The winner may be team who can go off the scriptThe winner may be team who can go off the script

Barry Hawkins overcomes John Higgins in last-frame decider at Shanghai MastersBarry Hawkins overcomes John Higgins in last-frame decider at Shanghai Masters

Off they go, to a mix of giddy optimism and grim forebodingOff they go, to a mix of giddy optimism and grim foreboding


Lifestyle

A relay team of six will swim the Irish Sea, from Wales to Ireland, this month to raise money for families that have to travel abroad for treatment for their children, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Getting into deep water to help sick children

As the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival hits Cork, Cillian Murphy and the other curators pick their top tips for the weekend ahead, and tell Des O’Driscoll about their magic moments from previous events.Magic moments from and top tips for Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival

It’s the next step on from a classic lemon drizzle.How to make Leiths lemon meringue cake

A perfect cake for tea time – or any time.How to make Leiths chocolate and orange marbled loaf cake

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »