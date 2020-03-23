Quiz: Name the All-Ireland Hurling Final man of the match award winners

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
They were the stand-out players in the biggest hurling game of the year, but how many can you remember?
Test your knowledge on the last 25 years of All-Ireland hurling finals...
More on this topic
Anthony Daly: I think we will come out of this a lot better as a society
Irish AFLW players go from play-off highs to flights home
Comer ‘not a huge fan’ of new rules
Showing your county colours takes on a new meaning
More in this Section
What to expect from series two of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ documentary
Runners must respect social distancing guidelines - Athletics Ireland
Joe Gamble: Lay off allows Cork City youngsters window to 'turn themselves into machines'
Lifestyle
Islands of Ireland: No man is an island
The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game
Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire
What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job