News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Quiz: Name the All-Ireland Hurling Final man of the match award winners

By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 03:46 PM

Quiz: Name the All-Ireland Hurling Final man of the match award winners

They were the stand-out players in the biggest hurling game of the year, but how many can you remember?

Test your knowledge on the last 25 years of All-Ireland hurling finals...

More on this topic

Anthony Daly: I think we will come out of this a lot better as a societyAnthony Daly: I think we will come out of this a lot better as a society

Irish AFLW players go from play-off highs to flights homeIrish AFLW players go from play-off highs to flights home

Comer ‘not a huge fan’ of new rulesComer ‘not a huge fan’ of new rules

Showing your county colours takes on a new meaningShowing your county colours takes on a new meaning

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

What to expect from series two of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ documentaryWhat to expect from series two of ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ documentary

Runners must respect social distancing guidelines - Athletics Ireland Runners must respect social distancing guidelines - Athletics Ireland

Joe Gamble: Lay off allows Cork City youngsters window to 'turn themselves into machines'Joe Gamble: Lay off allows Cork City youngsters window to 'turn themselves into machines'

Irish AFLW players go from play-off highs to flights homeIrish AFLW players go from play-off highs to flights home


Lifestyle

There are many great quotes about islands, but perhaps the greatest is from English metaphysical poet John Donne, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: No man is an island

With all rugby matches cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, you’d expect Ireland’s James Ryan to kick back a little, to ease up on his training, but the star player is not about to lose his renowned laser focus, writes Irene Feighan.The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

Tips on what to do if you are suffering Wi-Fi dropouts as you move to remote working.What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »