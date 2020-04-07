Quiz: Can you name these ten Clare hurlers?

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
GAA Correspondent
There are ten famous Clare hurlers, past and present, below but can you recognise them in emoji form?
Leave your guesses in the comments on Facebook and Twitter, and we'll update you with the correct answers tomorrow.
More on this topic
Quiz: Test your general knowledge in 20 questions
How many League of Ireland top goalscorers can you name?
Quiz: Name the All-Star Footballers of the Year
How many All-Ireland Club Football champions can you name?
More in this Section
Football rumours from the media
Coronavirus wrap: Wayne Rooney and Gordon Taylor answer football’s critics
The dawn of a fascinating new chapter for Irish football
Michael Moynihan: Letter on an anniversary
Lifestyle
Staying in is the new going out: Easy and cost-effective ways to spruce up your home
10 uplifting books to cheer you up on dark days
Wish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online
Album reviews: Wajatta and Takeleave provide beats and pieces
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job