News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 03:08 PM

Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to review the final weekend of Super 8 action and preview next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals.

In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.

- Phenomenal Mayo and their intangible qualities

- Have we seen the Connolly and Brogan swansong?

- Dubs' strength in depth debunked

- Tyrone system changes, the head ruling the Harte and thinking ahead

- Can Kerry's defensive weaknesses be compensated for?

- Patience needed with Cork youngsters

And former Kildare boss Cian O'Neill on why he couldn't leave the house for four days after one defeat.

READ MORE

Weekend Talking Points: How attractive is an inter county manager’s job now?

More on this topic

Ricken: ‘It was either man up or die’Ricken: ‘It was either man up or die’

O’Mahony follows O’Neill’s ‘free’ adviceO’Mahony follows O’Neill’s ‘free’ advice

O’Connell: We parked Munster blow and kept on believingO’Connell: We parked Munster blow and kept on believing

Cork youngsters rebel against ‘softness’ tagCork youngsters rebel against ‘softness’ tag

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Everton complete deal for Moise KeanEverton complete deal for Moise Kean

Poor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world championsPoor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world champions

Guardiola not prepared to ‘gamble everything’ on shot at Champions League gloryGuardiola not prepared to ‘gamble everything’ on shot at Champions League glory

Daly expects full throttle clash between England and WalesDaly expects full throttle clash between England and Wales


Lifestyle

Sampaio posted a photo backstage at a Victoria’s Secret shoot.Victoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impact

Ever wondered how Isaac Carew – the food writer – likes his eggs in the morning?2 minutes with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew who loves his sushi

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »