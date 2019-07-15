News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Quirke's Football Podcast: Killarney picnic zone not war zone. Gavin bombshell. Two questions for Cork

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Patrick Kelly and Oisín McConville review the weekend's Super 8 action with Mike Quirke. In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.

- Kerry's leaders stand up

- After Clifford and Geaney, who is the third banana?

- Mayo lifeless in the Killarney sun

- Cillian O'Connor could double the scoring record

- Diarmuid Connolly's return and the "sickening" options at Jim Gavin's disposal

- But Dublin have two 'irreplaceables'

- Rock playing with a chip on his shoulder

- Patrick Kelly encouraged by Cork performance by what now?

- Is Oisín being harsh on Roscommon?

- Donegal put the foot down

- The Super 8s have taken off, a Castlebar showdown would be ideal

