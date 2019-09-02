Quirke's Final Podcast: Kerry learn on the job. Gavin's gaffe. 'O'Shea is a joke'. Gough's big calls

Diarmuid Murphy and Cian O'Neill join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to review the All-Ireland final.

- Why Jim Gavin will be seething

- But Dubs workrate incredible

- Kerry have no scar tissue

- How Paul Murphy blocked the scoring zone

- Kerry's bench now better?

- Dubs have strength in depth but not game changers

- The kickout game within a game

- What to do about Jack Mac?

- All the marquee forwards will relish a replay

- The value of Brogan

- Can Kerry eradicate the smell of regret?

- Will Dublin play as badly again?

And much more in 80 minutes of football chat.