News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Quirke's Final Podcast: Kerry learn on the job. Gavin's gaffe. 'O'Shea is a joke'. Gough's big calls

Quirke's Final Podcast: Kerry learn on the job. Gavin's gaffe. 'O'Shea is a joke'. Gough's big calls
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 02:24 PM

Diarmuid Murphy and Cian O'Neill join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to review the All-Ireland final.

In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.

- Why Jim Gavin will be seething

- But Dubs workrate incredible

- Kerry have no scar tissue

- How Paul Murphy blocked the scoring zone

- Kerry's bench now better?

- Dubs have strength in depth but not game changers

- The kickout game within a game

- What to do about Jack Mac?

- All the marquee forwards will relish a replay

- The value of Brogan

- Can Kerry eradicate the smell of regret?

- Will Dublin play as badly again?

And much more in 80 minutes of football chat.

READ MORE

RTÉ's All-Ireland coverage peaks at 1.1m viewers; Sky attracts Irish audience of 12,000

More on this topic

GAA announce reduced ticket prices and referee for All-Ireland final replayGAA announce reduced ticket prices and referee for All-Ireland final replay

RTÉ's All-Ireland coverage peaks at 1.1m viewers; Sky attracts Irish audience of 12,000RTÉ's All-Ireland coverage peaks at 1.1m viewers; Sky attracts Irish audience of 12,000

Who would be an inter-county bainisteoir?Who would be an inter-county bainisteoir?

'My heart is well gone at this stage': Cork minor manager hails his team's resilience'My heart is well gone at this stage': Cork minor manager hails his team's resilience

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Van Dijk to take on Messi and Ronaldo again for FIFA player of the yearVan Dijk to take on Messi and Ronaldo again for FIFA player of the year

Injured Hill doing ‘everything I possibly can’ to boost World Cup chancesInjured Hill doing ‘everything I possibly can’ to boost World Cup chances

Vertonghen: Absence from Tottenham team was down to tactics not fitnessVertonghen: Absence from Tottenham team was down to tactics not fitness

Toner left out as Schmidt names 31-man Ireland squad for World CupToner left out as Schmidt names 31-man Ireland squad for World Cup


Lifestyle

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

These boozy drinks will slip down a treat while you’re watching the new series.3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders

The food writer and author gives Ella Walker the lowdown on her foodie likes and dislikes.2 minutes with Felicity Cloake – who is a huge advocate for toast in any and all scenarios

Nervous about wearing sneakers in the office? Prudence Wade doesn’t think you should be.Why it’s actually acceptable to wear trainers to work

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »