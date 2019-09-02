Quirke's Final Podcast: Kerry learn on the job. Gavin's gaffe. 'O'Shea is a joke'. Gough's big calls

Diarmuid Murphy and Cian O'Neill join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to review the All-Ireland final.
In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.
- Why Jim Gavin will be seething
- But Dubs workrate incredible
- Kerry have no scar tissue
- How Paul Murphy blocked the scoring zone
- Kerry's bench now better?
- Dubs have strength in depth but not game changers
- The kickout game within a game
- What to do about Jack Mac?
- All the marquee forwards will relish a replay
- The value of Brogan
- Can Kerry eradicate the smell of regret?
- Will Dublin play as badly again?
And much more in 80 minutes of football chat.