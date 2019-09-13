Quirke set for Laois hot seat

The number of Kerrymen bidding to return the Leinster SFC to its former glory has risen to three, following confirmation that Mike Quirke is to take charge of Laois.

The All-Ireland-winning Kerry footballer, who is the preferred choice of the three-person selection committee headed up by Laois football chairman Laurence Phelan, will be put forward for ratification at Monday’s meeting of the Laois County Board executive.

Quirke, an Irish Examiner columnist and podcast host, will succeed fellow Kerry native John Sugrue who spent two years in the post before tendering his resignation following their fourth-round qualifier exit at the hands of Cork.

Quirke is currently managing his local club, Kerins O’Rahilly’s, whom he guided to back-to-back Kerry SFC semi-final appearances in 2017 and 2018.

A full-time Games Development Administrator, Tralee-based Quirke, who has a Masters degree in performance coaching, is facing a long commute several evenings each week in what will be his first foray into inter-county management.

He pocketed four All-Ireland medals during his time in green and gold and was also a top-level basketballer, winning two SuperLeague titles and two National Cups with Tralee Tigers.

Once ratified early next week, he will become the fifth Kerryman to take charge of Laois since the turn of the millennium — following in the wake of Sugrue, Mick O’Dwyer, Liam Kearns, and Tomás Ó Flatharta.

He will also be the third Kerry appointment to a Leinster county in recent weeks, with former teammate Paul Galvin and former manager Jack O’Connor having taken up the reins in Wexford and Kildare respectively. Add in John Maughan at Offaly and that’s four Leinster counties who will have managers from outside the province for the 2020 season.

Both Quirke and O’Connor, should Laois and Kildare end up on the other side of the draw to Dublin, will have realistic designs on steering their team to a provincial decider. The Dubs have won 14 of the last 15 Leinster SFC titles. They completed nine in a row of Leinster crowns in June, their average winning margin in these nine finals standing at 11 points.

Following back-to-back promotions in 2018 and 2019, Laois will begin next year in Division 2 of the Allianz League.

They reached the last 12 of this summer’s All-Ireland championship but were comprehensively beaten by Cork — 4-20 to 1-15 — at Semple Stadium in early July.

They did beat Westmeath, Derry, and Offaly, results which Quirke will look to build on, while there will surely be a call-up for several players from the county U20 team which reached the Leinster final.

With Laois a box-tick away from filling their managerial vacancy, Galway, Tipperary, London, and Wicklow are the four remaining counties yet to appoint a football manager.

Padraic Joyce and David Power are the front runners for Galway and Tipperary but no white smoke has emerged yet.