Quinn class propels Coalisland to date with Trillick

Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 11:07 PM

Tyrone champions Coalisland swept aside Killyclogher’s challenge by 2-14 to 1-8 in a repeat of last year’s final to breeze into the LCC Group Tyrone SFC semi-finals.

U20 star Tiarnan Quinn stamped his class all over this contest, hitting both goals and a couple of sublime points as they set up a last-four meeting with Trillick.

Killyclogher raced into a five points lead as Conall McCann smashed home a 12th minute goal, but Quinn netted a penalty to give the holders a 1-6 to 1-4 interval lead.

And he completed the job with a late goal as the Fianna booked a semi spot with Trillick.

Trillick got the better of Clonoe to secure their place in the last four with a 2-11 to 1-9 win over Clonoe.

It was point for point in the opening half, with Danny McNulty and Conor McAliskey trading points with Trillick’s Mattie Donnelly, Richie Donnelly and Lee Brennan.

It was cornerback Damian Kelly who put daylight between the sides with a goal four minutes into the second half, but McNulty brought the sides level again with a fine Clonoe goal.

Trillick finished strongly, Mattie Donnelly and Brennan adding further scores, before substitute Niall Gormley sealed it with a stoppage-time goal.

Peter Harte hit 1-5 as Errigal Ciaran overcame Omagh by 2-13 to 1-10.

The Tyrone star’s first-half goal gave his side a 1-6 to 0-6 interval lead, having played into a strong wind.

Seventeen-year-old Odhran Robinson marked his championship debut with a brilliant second as Pascal Canavan’s side turned the screw in the second period.

Omagh full back Hugh Gallagher pulled back a late goal, but St Enda’s never looked like troubling a fast and skilful Errigal side.


