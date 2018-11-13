Proposed football rule changes to be discussed by Council finalised

The proposed football rule changes to be discussed by Central Council this weekend have been finalised.
As previously reported, the proposed alteration to the kick-out rule has been changed to see all kick outs taken from the 20-metre line needing to clear the 45.
A sin-bin period of ten minutes to be introduced for players receiving a black card.
There will be a limit of three consecutive handpasses
All sideline kicks must be played forward, unless inside the opposition 20-metre line
And the application of the mark is to be extended for a clean catch from play inside the 45
Central Council will decide which rules will be trialled in the provincial pre-season competitions and the 2019 Allianz Leagues.
