Presentation Milltown create history with first Dunloe Cup

By Mortimer Murphy
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 09:08 PM

Kerry PPS U16 FC final: Pres Milltown 2-13 St Brendan’s 0-8

Presentation Milltown produced a stunning performance to get the better of a fancied St Brendan’s, Killarney, in the Dunloe Cup final to claim their first ‘A’ Schools title in the Kingdom.

Cian Doe was the star for Milltown with 1-4, his goal in the 44th minute coming after a splendid 50m individual run and finish that put the game to bed at 2-11 to 0-6.

The Sem struggled in the injured Cian McMahon’s absence as Doe set up Milltown captain Cillian Burke for their first goal in the 13th minute.

Pres led by 1-7 to 0-5 at the break and never looked back.

Scorers for Milltown: C Doe (1-4, 2f), C Burke (1-0), K Evans (0-3), J Power and A. O’Shea (f) (0-2 each), M Keane & T Evans (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Brendan’s: C Foley, K O’Sullivan & L Randles (1f) (0-2 each), S Benson (free) & P Cosgrave (0-1).

MILLTOWN: L Griffin (Keel); R Dorrian (Beaufort), P Talbot (Fossa), N Doncel (Dr Crokes); S Evans (Keel), A Kelliher (Milltown/Castlemaine), J Power (Firies); T Evans (Keel), A O’Shea (Listry); M Keane (do), K Evans (Keel), D Moriarty (Keel); C Doe (Firies), C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), P O’Sullivan (do).

Subs: L Benson (Keel) for Doncel (18), M Clifford (Laune R) for Moriarty (45), H Kenny (Fossa) for Doe (55), S O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine) for Power (58) and J Coffey (Listry) for Dorrian (59).

ST BRENDAN’S: A O’Sullivan (Legion); M Mullane (Glenflesk), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), P Cosgrave (Firies); D Fleming (Legion), R Colleran (Fossa), H Byrne (Dr Crokes); K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), J Alade (Legion); C Keating (Dr Crokes), C Foley (Kilcummin), L Randles (Dr Crokes); S Benson (Legion), M O’Shea (Kilcummin), A O’Neill (Renard).

Subs: E O’Neill (Legion) for Benson (H/T), C Doyle (Fossa) for Mullane (37), J Clifford (do) for Alade (44), R O’Leary (Fossa) for O’Shea (49) and M Moriarty (Beaufort) for O’Neill (57).

Referee: Eddie Walsh (Rathmore)

