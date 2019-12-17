Podge Collins unsure where Banner stand

Podge Collins is “not too sure” where Clare are in the pecking order of hurling sides facing into 2020.

The Cratloe attacker spoke after Sunday’s Munster League win over Tipperary but wasn’t getting carried away with the victory: “Realistically the top teams, like Cork, have had our number for the last number of years.

“Tipperary, we caught them down in Thurles, Limerick have been playing better than us. We’re not under any illusions of where we’re at, we’re at that kind of level and until we prove otherwise, that’s where we’re at. The onus is on us to bring it along.

“Whatever happened in the past, 21s or underage, forget about it, it’s so long gone that it’s a completely new team and I’d love to get back to winning something, but it’s easier said than done, especially when the competition out there is so stiff.”

Collins has past experience of new Clare manager Brian Lohan to draw on.

Yeah I’d Brian in UL and I had him in Cratloe so I’m well used to him, a really passionate guy and obviously a legend around Clare so it’s great to have him involved.

“Like, any of those players from ‘95 and ‘97, to get them back involved with Clare is very important, whether it’s underage or at senior, it’s great to have them around.”

Collins is enjoying games, late in the year as it is.

“The alternative is training and you’d prefer to get fit playing games so after 70 minutes of running around the field, you get your fitness up and you play a game and it’s over. I’d prefer to play games every day of the week anyway. You’re mad to play games.

“It’s the training that is tough to get back into but you’re mad to play games and if you’re not playing well or last year didn’t go so well, you’re mad to get back on the field and try to improve and get back in playing well, so that’s always the goal,” he added.