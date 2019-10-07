Plucky Patrickswell head roll of honour

Patrickswell 1-17 - 0-15 Na Piarsaigh

A convincing scoreline in the end as Patrickswell completed an unbeaten Limerick championship campaign to bring the John Daly Cup to their village for the first time since 2016 - but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Sixteen wides, six of them from Diarmuid Byrnes, and a yawning 25-minute period without a score threatened to derail some fine work done by the new champions in the opening half.

They led by six at the break - 1-9 to 0-6 - having been seven to the good before a Ronan Lynch point finished out the opening period.

And as manager Ciarán Carey said afterwards, it was hardly a lead that flattered them but what ensued was a comedy of errors.

As Patrickswell fluffed their lines, Na Piarsaigh gradually grafted their way back into the game. Peter Casey was dynamic throughout and he sent over three of the six consecutive points that brought them level in the 47th minute.

Carey was worried: “All I wanted really from my guys was to show up, show a bit of honesty, show a bit of genuineness and the scoreboard would reflect that. Thankfully they did that for most of the game.

“Possibly in the first 15 minutes of the second half, we should have been a lot more economical. Even going in at half-time, I think six points probably flattered Na Piarsaigh, I’d say we could have been up by eight or nine.

“Without a doubt (the manager was concerned) because they (Na Piarsaigh) controlled the game for the first 15 minutes but Peter Casey was the only guy that was really hurting. It was just a matter of when we were going to dominate again and thankfully they timed it well for the last few minutes.”

Carey could thank his captain and nephew Cian Lynch for instigating the recovery. After Byrnes found his range in the 49th minute to put Patrickswell ahead once more and Aaron Gillane landed a free, Casey claimed one back but then Lynch worked his wizardry to tee up Josh Considine for a point.

Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Considine, the 14th minute goalscorer and close to Lynch and Casey as the best player on the field, won another free to put Patrickswell three up and then Lynch popped over a score either side of an Adrian Breen point at the other end.

Gillane (free) and Byrnes finished out the scoring to put a fine reflection on the scoreboard for Patrickswell, which was deserving given their amount of chances created if not converted.

Na Piarsaigh never led, (though were level four times) and looking nothing like the outfit that had won the two previous county championships. Casey certainly was on his game but his side paid the price for failing to get a foothold at midfield where Patrickswell were excelling.

Gillane, who played despite a broken jaw suffered against Kilmallock in August, wasn’t at his sharpest but Carey praised his bravery. “In fairness, you could see he was a bit ring-rusty because he could have come away with about four or five points today from play but he still played a huge part in it.”

Considine’s goal in the 14th minute was a product of the young midfielder’s audacity but also referee’s John O’Halloran’s advantage after he had been fouled just before unleashing his shot.

That score put Patrickswell five points up and although Na Piarsaigh came back with a couple of scores they were then hit with four on the bounce, Jack Kelleher posting two beautiful points.

Kevin Downes was lucky to remain on the field after a dangerous hit on Tom Nolan just before half-time but that let-off made no difference in the end as Patrickswell were not made to rue that barren spell between the end of the first half and over halfway through the second.

Patrickswell Limerick Senior Hurling Champions 2019 pic.twitter.com/oE8dxdyxIF — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 6, 2019

Afterwards, Carey paid tribute to man of the match Lynch for delivering when it was needed most. “Most thoroughbreds in the game of hurling are going to stand up and you are going to see them in finals and that’s what Cian is, a thoroughbred, so he showed his real mettle today.”

And the title was all the sweeter as it edged Patrickswell on top of the Limerick SHC roll of honour, 20 titles to Ahane’s 19. “They just need to enjoy it now and let it soak in because they have created their own bit of history,” concluded Carey. “The sweet thing for me really was it was our seventh match this year, weren’t beaten once and overturned Doon twice, beat Na Piarsaigh twice so I think we won the championship in style.”

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (0-6, frees); J. Considine (1-2); C. Lynch (0-3); J. Kelleher, D. Byrnes (free) (0-2 each); T. O’Brien, A. Carroll (0-1 each).Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: P. Casey (0-7, 1 free); W. Henn (0-3, frees); A. Breen (0-2); D. Dempsey, R. Lynch, A. Dempsey (0-1 each).

[bNA PIARSAIGH: P. Kennedy, K. Kennedy, M. Casey, N. Buckley; M. Foley, R. Lynch, T. Grimes; C. Houlihan, W. O’Donoghue (c); C. Boylan, P. Casey, D. Dempsey; W. Henn, K. Downes, A. Breen.

Subs for Na Piarsaigh: A. Dempsey for C. Houlihan (30); K. Ryan for W. Henn (55).

PATRICKSWELL: B. Murray; S. O’Brien, N. Foley, T. Nolan; P. Maher, D. Byrnes, M. Carmody; J. Considine, C. Lynch (c); J. Kelleher, K. O’Brien, A. Carroll; A. Gillane, J. Gillane, T. O’Brien

Subs for Patrickswell: P. O’Brien for A. Carroll (h-t); J. Flynn for P. O’Brien (55); C. Carroll for J. Gillane (58).

Referee: J. O’Halloran (Bruree).