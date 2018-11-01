Players got behind Limerick boss John Ryan, says Cathy Mee

By Joel Slattery and James O’Connor

Limerick ladies football captain Cathy Mee has confirmed that it was the players who looked for the special meeting of the county board after reports emerged that manager John Ryan was being relieved of his position.

On Tuesday night, club delegates overwhelmingly backed Ryan, who led the Shannonsiders to an All-Ireland Junior Championship success seven weeks ago.

“It (the vote) ended up being well in John’s favour, so we were delighted,” said Mee.

“It was us (the players) who asked for the meeting. We gave in 10 signatures [to the county board],” she added.

The county board maintain there was going to be a meeting anyway, but the events of the last few days fast-tracked the process.

After three managers in three seasons, Mee believes stability is crucial, as the Treaty County prepare for the intermediate championship in 2019 and, before that, try to get promotion from Division 4 of the national league.

“Last year in the league, we only started training a couple of weeks beforehand. It was all over the shop, really. We want to have a good stab at it this year,” said Mee, referencing the fact that Ryan was only appointed last December.

“As well as supporting John, we knew we probably wouldn’t get a new manager until January and we knew that would affect us in the league, which we are really focusing on for the start of the year.”

Meanwhile, Munster champions Mourneabbey have “unfinished business” this season, according to manager Shane Ronayne.

The Cork side await the winners of Saturday’s Connacht final meeting of Kilkerrin-Clonberne and All-Ireland champions Carnacon.

After a narrow victory over Ballymacarbry in the provincial decider, Ronayne’s eyes are firmly fixed on an All- Ireland semi-final in three weeks.

“We were back training on Monday night for an hour. We obviously celebrated, but the girls are very disciplined and we’re ready to amp it up over the next few weeks.”

Should Mourneabbey push on to All-Ireland victory, they’ll become the first side to have won the Cork, Munster, and All-Ireland titles at junior, intermediate, and senior level.

“It’s a huge opportunity for the club. We’d be the first club to have won all nine competitions, and five or six of our players have played in all of them, so the squad have the bit between their teeth to create history.”