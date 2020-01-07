Players’ early exits sign of the times, says Déise chief

Waterford chairman Seán Michael O’Regan believes the increasing number of players stepping away from senior inter-county teams in their 20s is a sign of the times.

Although a phenomenon not exclusive to his own county, the Waterford hurlers have lost the likes of Philip Mahony (29), Brian O’Halloran (28) and Shane Bennett (23) while the footballers must plan without Shane Aherne, JJ Hutchinson, Jack Mullaney, Tadhg Ó hUllacháin, Tommy Prendergast and Shane Ryan. At the same time for the hurlers, Barry Coughlan (30) reversed his decision to retire and Jake Dillon (26) is back training following an extended break from the inter-county scene.

Between a combination of travel plans and simply opting out, Longford footballers have been hit the most with at least eight of their 2019 panel and Leitrim are without five excluding Emlyn Mulligan who was omitted.

O’Regan regards the widespread exodus primarily as a symptom of the additional commitments now associated with the inter-county game.

“I think it’s a sign of the times, the way things have gone at inter-county. There is so much required and in relation to Waterford it’s just the way it is. The levels have gone up so much that players are giving it great consideration.

“I do think it is very much individual. There certainly is an exposure out there for high profile players retiring and it would suggest the age profile is coming down more and more. There are lots of players who would love to keep doing it but for one reason or another — and usually family and work — they can’t. Some people also want to see the world and then there is the chance of success in some counties.

“We’ve had a few players in Waterford who have stepped away but I don’t think there is any undercurrent, the same as any other county. We would be foolish to think that the demands haven’t increased from what they were 10, 20, 30 years ago.

It would be wrong to say it’s just a Waterford thing. Yes, we’ve had some guys who have retired at a relatively young age but they have their reasons and you have to respect what they have given us and you have to be proud of each and every one of them for what they gave to Waterford.

“We’re all disappointed that they have stepped away and we would dearly love for them to go on but you have to respect their decision.”

The Waterford public have been used to evergreen players such as Tony Browne and Michael “Brick” Walsh playing into their late 30s but times have changed of the norm in a way. As I said, the age profile is coming down a bit and in a way that’s what the fixtures taskforce is all about, to see if we can get more of a balance between work, club and county for players.”

Meanwhile, O’Regan says it’s all systems go for Walsh Park to stage the Munster SHC games against Tipperary and Cork as planned this May. “The state of play is as it was last year and we’re going to have the games in Waterford.

“There was a real carnival atmosphere for the two games in Waterford last year albeit they were disappointing days from a Waterford point of view.

“But everything you would associate with Munster championship hurling we had it here and we’re looking forward to more of the same this summer. We had the All-Ireland champions in Limerick last year and we have All-Ireland champions again this year in Tipperary.”

Waterford commence their Division 1, Group 1 campaign against Cork in Walsh Park on January 26.