Plans afoot to curb backchat to referees

Limiting two players per team with the right to speak to a referee during games is one of the more interesting proposals among the provisional list of 78 motions for Annual Congress on February 29.

As a means of cutting down on dissent but improving communications between match officials and players, Wexford club Naomh Éanna want a maximum of two nominees from each side to be able to seek explanations from referees during breaks in play.

In a playing rules year, clubs and other units have the opportunity to put forward playing rules changes.

As revealed last week, the standing playing rules committee have a number of recommendations including the sin bin for hurling while, as expected, Limerick’s call for the use of a TV match official is also set to be on the Clár in Croke Park.

Kildare club Raheens are also seeking a ban on footballers passing the ball back to a goalkeeper having received a kick-out with the punishment for doing so being a free-in.

In a bid to promote quicker play in both codes, Montreal want the time a player is permitted to carry the ball in football and hurling to be limited to two seconds.

The Naomh Éanna motion envisages the two players, likely the captain and vice-captain, and only them representing their team with the referee during a game.

“Before commencing play a maximum of two players from each team shall present themselves to the referee, these two players having already being selected by their team officials and wearing distinctive armbands.

“One team official will also wear this distinctive armband and this person is allowed to approach the referee in a courteous manner as to a matter of fact in relation to the game before the game starts, at half-time or when the game ends.

“During a break of play within the game these two players are the only persons allowed to approach and address the referee in a courteous manner as to a matter of fact such as a free puck/kick, sideline, score/wide or the issuing of a card.

"Referee has to give a clear, definite, and polite reply when approached and addressed by the two designated players or the team official wearing the distinctive armband.”

The motion stresses that should a non-nominated player speak to the referee, the referee can award a free to the other team or for dissent from anyone.

St Ita’s motion to extend the facility of replays to All-Ireland semi-finals after teams have finished level at the end of normal time is also set to be debated.

The motion was passed at Cork’s annual convention in 2018 but was postponed from being heard at Congress last year as it was not a playing rules year.

The east Cork club, home of 2018 captain Seamus Harnedy, were compelled to put forward the idea when Limerick beat Cork after extra-time in their All-Ireland semi-final two years ago.

Harnedy and Darragh Fitzgibbon were forced off with injuries in the first half of extra-time and Daniel Kearney returned to the fray despite being earlier forced off with a leg problem.

After Offaly and Carlow were relegated from the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2018 and ’19 respectively, Leinster are calling for relegation to be postponed from their championship this season.

They have proposed that demotion only apply to the Munster SHC in the event Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup and beat the bottom team in the Munster SHC group.

The Wexford County Board also want changes to the All-Ireland minor and U20 hurling championships.

Central Council are looking for a slight alteration to the All-Ireland SFC’s Super 8 so that the opening round need not take place in Croke Park as has been the case the last two seasons but rather a neutral venue.

Eligibility criteria for the U20 football championship could also be relaxed with the GAA fixtures task-force, aside from calling for the competition to be played in February and March, recommending that from 2021 footballers who play for their senior counties in the Allianz League may not also line out in the U20 FC.

Tipperary club Ballylooby/Castlegrace are leading a campaign to ban on hurleys with metal bans for all players U12 and under, while St Rynagh’s of Offaly have put forward a head injury assessment protocol which would involve a temporary substitute.

2020 motions

To empower the referee of his own volition or at the request of captain/manager to consult with HawkEye or match official to clarify if any of the team of officials has erred regarding the validity of a score, awarding of a free/sideline/ball/wide/45/65 or a square infringements. To be limited to two failed requests per team per game (Limerick County Board).

To permit the sideline official to alert the referee during a break in play to any foul play or unauthorised incursions (Pomeroy Plunketts, Tyrone).

To limit the amount of time the ball can be carried to two seconds in Gaelic football and hurling (Montreal County Board).

To establish a head injury assessment (HIA) protocol. A player who receives a head injury for which the referee deems a HIA is appropriate must immediately leave the field of play to receive medical attention and he to be replaced by a temporary sub (St Rynaghs, Offaly).

To ban a player in receipt of a kick-out from passing the ball back to the goalkeeper. A free kick where the goalkeeper receives the ball is the punishment. (Raheens, Kildare).

To award two points for a pointed sideline cut (Hollywood, Wicklow).

To extend adult club league and championship matches to two 35-minute periods from 30 (St Malachy’s, Down).

To apply replays to All-Ireland semi-finals as well as finals and provincial finals when teams have finished level after normal time (St Ita’s, Cork).

To prohibit metal bands on hurleys for players up to and including U12s. (Ballylooby/Castlegrace, Tipperary).

To permit two players from each team to speak to the referee during breaks in play about decisions made. (Naomh Éanna, Wexford).

To conduct a draw to ascertain which provincial champions, Leinster or Munster, face Galway in an All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final to face the other provincial winners in the All-Ireland final. (Wexford County Board).

That the Leinster and Munster champions comprise the All-Ireland U20 hurling final pairing (Wexford County Board).

To cancel relegation from the Leinster senior hurling championship in 2020. If Kerry win tier two they face off against the bottom team in Munster SHC for a place in the 2021 Munster SHC. (Leinster Council).

To make various playing rule changes — sin bin for hurling, abolition of maor foirne role, change to advantage rule in scoring range in football and hurling, tweak to advanced mark in Gaelic football (Standing playing rules committee).

To stage phase one of the Super 8 All-Ireland SFC at neutral venues, not necessarily Croke Park (Central Council).

To make amendments to the age grades (Rules advisory committee).

To establish World GAA who “shall be responsible for the promotion of the aims and ethos of the GAA and the administration of its affairs in areas outside of Ireland assigned to it by Central Council” (International sub-committee).