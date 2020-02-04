Plans afoot to curb backchat to referees

Limiting two players per team with the right to speak to a referee during games is one of the more interesting proposals among the provisional list of 78 motions for Annual Congress on February 29.
As a means of cutting down on dissent but improving communications between match officials and players, Wexford club Naomh Éanna want a maximum of two nominees from each side to be able to seek explanations from referees during breaks in play.
In a playing rules year, clubs and other units have the opportunity to put forward playing rules changes.
As revealed last week, the standing playing rules committee have a number of recommendations including the sin bin for hurling while, as expected, Limerick’s call for the use of a TV match official is also set to be on the Clár in Croke Park.
Kildare club Raheens are also seeking a ban on footballers passing the ball back to a goalkeeper having received a kick-out with the punishment for doing so being a free-in.
In a bid to promote quicker play in both codes, Montreal want the time a player is permitted to carry the ball in football and hurling to be limited to two seconds.
The Naomh Éanna motion envisages the two players, likely the captain and vice-captain, and only them representing their team with the referee during a game.
“Before commencing play a maximum of two players from each team shall present themselves to the referee, these two players having already being selected by their team officials and wearing distinctive armbands.
“One team official will also wear this distinctive armband and this person is allowed to approach the referee in a courteous manner as to a matter of fact in relation to the game before the game starts, at half-time or when the game ends.
“During a break of play within the game these two players are the only persons allowed to approach and address the referee in a courteous manner as to a matter of fact such as a free puck/kick, sideline, score/wide or the issuing of a card.
"Referee has to give a clear, definite, and polite reply when approached and addressed by the two designated players or the team official wearing the distinctive armband.”
The motion stresses that should a non-nominated player speak to the referee, the referee can award a free to the other team or for dissent from anyone.
St Ita’s motion to extend the facility of replays to All-Ireland semi-finals after teams have finished level at the end of normal time is also set to be debated.
The motion was passed at Cork’s annual convention in 2018 but was postponed from being heard at Congress last year as it was not a playing rules year.
The east Cork club, home of 2018 captain Seamus Harnedy, were compelled to put forward the idea when Limerick beat Cork after extra-time in their All-Ireland semi-final two years ago.
Harnedy and Darragh Fitzgibbon were forced off with injuries in the first half of extra-time and Daniel Kearney returned to the fray despite being earlier forced off with a leg problem.
After Offaly and Carlow were relegated from the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2018 and ’19 respectively, Leinster are calling for relegation to be postponed from their championship this season.
They have proposed that demotion only apply to the Munster SHC in the event Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup and beat the bottom team in the Munster SHC group.
The Wexford County Board also want changes to the All-Ireland minor and U20 hurling championships.
Central Council are looking for a slight alteration to the All-Ireland SFC’s Super 8 so that the opening round need not take place in Croke Park as has been the case the last two seasons but rather a neutral venue.
Eligibility criteria for the U20 football championship could also be relaxed with the GAA fixtures task-force, aside from calling for the competition to be played in February and March, recommending that from 2021 footballers who play for their senior counties in the Allianz League may not also line out in the U20 FC.
Tipperary club Ballylooby/Castlegrace are leading a campaign to ban on hurleys with metal bans for all players U12 and under, while St Rynagh’s of Offaly have put forward a head injury assessment protocol which would involve a temporary substitute.
