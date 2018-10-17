Pilot project to get more over 30s playing GAA

By James O’Connor

A Cork Games Development officer is trialing a new initiative which he describes as “GAA’s version of five-a-side soccer”.

And GDA Colm Crowley hopes that, if successful, his Over 30s recreational GAA programme can spread all over Ireland.

Crowley is running a four-week pilot programme in Cork next month catering for hurlers and footballers who are looking to keep fit and play Gaelic games in a non-competitive environment.

He explained: “I’ve been thinking about starting something up for the past two years when I stopped playing.

“I don’t want the competitive side of GAA with a club, but this will give me some outlet.

“I play Astro soccer, and there are some fellas in their 50s playing, so there’s no reason why these men can’t play GAA.

“So far, we have people registered from 35 clubs.

“I was shocked to see a former Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) player on it.

“But that’s what it’s all about, someone who has migrated counties, hasn’t played with their club in years and wants to get back into it.

“It’s great to have it in Cork city, but it’s something I’d love to see being done in every county, it could be brilliant.”

Gentlemen of @OfficialCorkGAA Are you over 30? Are you interested in GAA? Would you like to play "a modified version" of Hurling/Football every week? Would you like to get healthier doing something enjoyable with like minded people? If yes to any of the above, Then see below ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EUIFUJaeVT — CorkGDAColmCrowley (@CorkGDACCrowley) October 15, 2018

Crowley proposes that each night participants will have 45 minutes of physical activity through small-sided games with modified rules with workshops on health taking place after the games.

“Croke Park have already backed us to bring health awareness into the set-up. Run health workshops, give out sheets at every training about diet and nutrition and just increase awareness (of good health). The GAA has a huge demographic of men between 18-80, and we really need to break down the barriers to men getting the necessary health checks.

“A lot of people might have migrated from country into the city, maybe a bit too far away from their clubs to travel but this gives them that opportunity to keep playing. “As soon as a player who was training two or three times a week finishes, there is a huge void.

It won’t be full GAA rules, it will be modified for the age in question. At my age, I don’t want to be going in full force for a shoulder. The last thing we want is players going up against former rivals and going hell for leather. That’s why we’re not doing it club-by-club because it gets very competitive quickly. This is a much more laid-back version.

“It’s a social thing really. It’s about showing up in the right spirit, no bravado, and you’ll get your run around.

“It would also be great if we could get players from the Over 30s recreational games to infiltrate into playing with city clubs. We all know about the Redmonds in Cork folding scenario.

“Ideally, the November pilot goes to plan and we end up having one every night across the city and spread it around the country. Get your workout and have a bit of fun.”

For more details see @CorkGDACCrowley