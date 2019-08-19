News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pics: Tipp's All-Ireland winning hurlers begin celebrations by visiting two Children's Hospitals

Pics: Tipp's All-Ireland winning hurlers begin celebrations by visiting two Children's Hospitals
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 02:17 PM

Tipperary's victorious hurlers have visited two Children's Hospitals in Dublin this morning.

One of their stop-offs to begin the traditional All-Ireland winning celebrations was the Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin.

Tipperary players and management with Children's Health Ireland staff and patients today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Tipperary players and management with Children's Health Ireland staff and patients today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tipp defender Ronan Maher has said last year's disastrous campaign was a huge motivation for their 2019 All-Ireland hurling title success.

The Premier County lifted Liam McCarthy for the 28th time in their history, trouncing Kilkenny 3-25 to 20 points at Croke Park yesterday.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for Liam Sheedy's side after they failed to win any of their four Munster Championship games in 2018.

Speaking this morning, corner-back Maher said they wanted to right a lot of last year's wrongs.

John O’Dwyer signs an autograph for Harry Tutty, aged 9, from Gorey, Co. Wexford, at Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
John O’Dwyer signs an autograph for Harry Tutty, aged 9, from Gorey, Co. Wexford, at Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

He said: "We were very disappointed to be knocked out early last year, I suppose that was in the back of our mind playing every game this year, battling around to try and turn that around this year.

"We had a good year this year, I suppose we were lucky in the Minster final we didn't get up to our standards, but thankfully we came out on top yesterday and it was a great win for us as a county."

His fellow defender, Cathal Barrett, said he has sympathy with Kilkenny forward Richie Hogan being sent off in yesterday's final.

Séamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy with Luke Marum, aged 10, from Portlaoise, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Séamus Callanan and Liam Sheedy with Luke Marum, aged 10, from Portlaoise, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

He said: "You have to give huge credit to any man that steps onto that field for the commitment you put in for the last nine months. It is disappointing for someone to have that taken away, you are training nine hard months for the big day and it's been taken away.

"It is disappointing, so personally you would feel very sorry for Richie, you wouldn't want to see anyone's day taken away."

"I don't know what the rule is, a high tackle, personally I felt sorry for him I know I'd respect every man that steps onto that pitch for all the effort they put in, you wouldn't want for their day to end up like that."

The Tipperary panel will receive a hero's welcome this evening when they parade the Liam McCarthy Cup in front of their fans at Semple Stadium.

James Barry, left, and Seán O’Brien of Tipperary, second from left, with Ed Mortimer, aged 2, Claire Joyce, Emily Mortimer, aged 5, from Lucan, Co. Dublin, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
James Barry, left, and Seán O’Brien of Tipperary, second from left, with Ed Mortimer, aged 2, Claire Joyce, Emily Mortimer, aged 5, from Lucan, Co. Dublin, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup on a visit to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin today. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Semple Stadium will be open to fans at 4pm, with music and entertainment from 5:15pm while the side is due to arrive back in Thurles at around 7pm.

After the players and management speak to supporters onstage they will then return to the Dome.

Dalo's Final Podcast: Businesslike Tipp. Hogan's red. Hogan & Hawkeye,

One-dimensional Cats?

More on this topic

'Jaysus Jackie, that’s a bit harsh' - Cathal Barrett believes Kilkenny 'clutching at straws' over All-Ireland incidents'Jaysus Jackie, that’s a bit harsh' - Cathal Barrett believes Kilkenny 'clutching at straws' over All-Ireland incidents

Dalo's Final Podcast: Businesslike Tipp; Richie's red; Hogan & Hawkeye; One-dimensional Cats?Dalo's Final Podcast: Businesslike Tipp; Richie's red; Hogan & Hawkeye; One-dimensional Cats?

Do you agree with The Sunday Game's hurling team of the year? Do you agree with The Sunday Game's hurling team of the year?

Cody 'amazed' by decision to send Richie Hogan offCody 'amazed' by decision to send Richie Hogan off

TOPIC: All-Ireland Hurling Final

More in this Section

Player ratings: Tipperary v Kilkenny All-Ireland 2019Player ratings: Tipperary v Kilkenny All-Ireland 2019

Hockey: Ireland got out of jail, says CoxHockey: Ireland got out of jail, says Cox

Ireland putting in hard yards in PortugalIreland putting in hard yards in Portugal

Cullen: We may ‘keep an eye’ on partying playersCullen: We may ‘keep an eye’ on partying players


Lifestyle

These are the pros who create Beyoncé’s glow and Lucy Boynton’s graphic eyes.Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram

The former Great British Bake Off contestant shares her culinary recollections with Ella Walker.From eating mango with her grandmother to the smell of ghee, these are Chetna Makan’s food memories

Don’t let the late summer rain wash away all your homegrown herbs. We offer top tips on how to keep them going, long after summer has faded.Harvesting herbs: How to make 5 easily homegrown herbs last beyond summer

The beauty world has gone loco for coconuts, says Katie Wright.9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »