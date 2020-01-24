'Phenomenal' Caroline Currid back working with Limerick hurlers

Highly-respected performance coach Caroline Currid is back working with the Limerick senior hurlers, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Currid, who has been involved with multi All-Ireland senior winning hurling and football teams, was part of John Kiely’s backroom team when Limerick ended their 45-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2018.

Sligo native Currid chose to step away last season but has been convinced to return and has always met with the players ahead of their Allianz League Division 1, Group 1 campaign, which begins tomorrow evening against Tipperary in Thurles.

In his acceptance speech in August 2018, Limerick captain Declan Hannon was full of praise for Currid, who has been involved with four All-Ireland winning teams - Tyrone (2008), Tipperary (2010) and Dublin (2011).

“She has just been phenomenal with us for the last two years,” said Hannon. “She has always been there for us, always there to keep us up and pick us up when we are down. She's after inheriting 36 new babies!”

Reacting to her decision to step away last year, Kiely commended her efforts: “Caroline Currid made a very big impact with our group, both players and management, over the last two years.

“She brought a new dimension to our approach to preparing our teams and players and brought an awful lot of experience, very valuable experience, to the group, to me as manager, to the management team as a whole and obviously to the players

“We are extremely grateful for the very valuable input she made over the last two years. We wish her well in her future endeavours - she is a very ambitious lady and I have no doubt she will go on to further success with other teams in terms of her involvement in sport. We will always be grateful for her input over the last few years.

“It was her decision to move on - she has other areas that she wishes to pursue in her career and there was no issue between us and we wish her well. I’m sure she is keeping a close eye on our progress.”