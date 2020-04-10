Peter Keane: ‘We’re in the unknown but people are buying into what needs to be done’

TEAM EFFORT: Kerry football manager and SuperValu owner Peter Keane on his daily delivery rounds dropping off messages to Willie and Kathleen Fitzgerald at home in Killorglin. ‘Your GAA clubs are working with your SuperValus and with councils and the Gardaí and they are basically getting around to the people, delivering a bit of a prescription or a bit of shopping or whatever,’ says the Kerry boss. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Peter Keane hasn’t seen his Kerry players for four weeks. But all around him in Killorglin he sees a team effort any manager would be happy to bring to Croke Park.

His SuperValu shop is as much a hub as ever. Though deliveries are more of a factor, to cater for senior customers who are cocooning.

When he can step away from it for a moment, Keane appreciates the community spirit.

“Your GAA clubs are working with your SuperValus and with councils and the Gardaí and they are basically getting around to the people, delivering a bit of a prescription or a bit of shopping or whatever.

It shows how good people are that they are all falling in together, helping each other.

“It’s definitely different. There’s a lot of pressure on staff in the shop. There’s a lot of things going on with social distancing, sanitising, minding the trolleys and baskets. Screens at the tills, turnover of staff. Segregating them from one shift to another. Doing night shifts to prepare the shop the following morning so you’re not in the way of the customers throughout the day. Getting your pick done for your home deliveries.

“We’re in the middle of a renovation as well so it didn’t come at a good time.

“It’s stopped at the moment.”

His Kerry team hardly needed a rebuild but that work stopped four weeks ago.

“We keep a bit of an eye on them alright. But it’s an unknown entity at the moment as to when we’ll be back.

“We had a bit of a programme out to them the first night of the shutdown, four weeks ago and we have been updating that as we’ve gone along.

“And of course we’re on the phone to them, the management are in touch with the players, to make sure they are all okay.

“We’re very much in the unknown. In fairness, the Government has done a great job. They have got the people behind them, the community is rowing in behind them. And people are buying into what needs to be done.”