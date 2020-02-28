Peter Keane makes three changes to Kerry team to face Mayo

Peter Keane has rejigged his Kerry team with three changes for tomorrow evening's scheduled Allianz Football League clash with Mayo.

A pitch inspection at Castlebar's MacHale Park will take place tomorrow morning, however, and as Kerry PRO Leona Twiss said, "At this point, we are not guaranteed that the game is going ahead."

If the Round 5 tie does take place then there'll be recalls for goalkeeper Shane Ryan, Diarmuid O'Connor in midfield and Dara Moynihan in attack.

Ryan takes over from Brian Kelly, O'Connor from Liam Kearney and Moynihan from David Shaw up front.

Moynihan was named to start against Meath last weekend but was replaced by Shaw before throw-in while O'Connor came on in stoppage time during that three-point win.

Kerry (NFL v Mayo): S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, S Enright, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; M Burns, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; D Moynihan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

A footballer's life: 3 Stephen McPhail