Peter Keane confirmed as new Kerry football manager

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 08:25 PM
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

New Kerry football manager Peter Keane will have a backroom team consisting of Donie Buckley, James Foley, Maurice Fitzgerald and Tommy Griffin.

Keane was appointed for a three-year term, his proposal by Kerry chairman Tim Murphy receiving unanimous support from delegates at this evening’s county board meeting.

Buckley, who previously worked with the Mayo footballers and also served under Jack O'Connor earlier this decade, will act as coach, while Maurice Fitzgerald, Tommy Griffin and James Foley take up roles as selectors.

Fitzgerald is the link to the outgoing management team, while Foley and Griffin both served under Keane during his three All-Ireland winning campaigns as Kerry minor manager.

A sizeable crowd was present at Austin Stack Park for the confirmation of the new manager, with Tim Murphy commenting that a “really, really strong management team” has been put together.


