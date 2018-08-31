Peter Harte seeks final solace after years of frustration

By Brendan O’Brien

Semi-finals, as we know, are for winning. Everything else is froth.

Pretty patterns and delicious touches fall somewhere between the unnecessary and downright criminal on the scale of needs.

Enjoyment and satisfaction levels are measured on the uncomplicated barometer that is the scoreboard.

Peter Harte knows this all too well.

Tyrone’s defeat of Monaghan earlier this month was his first successful crack at an All-Ireland semi-final in what was his fourth attempt.

The other three, though contaminated by the same failure, were soured in their own unique ways.

Tyrone have been beaten out the gate, by Dublin last year, and pipped by a Kerry team that found an extra gear, as was the case in 2015. The most painful, in the literal sense, was the 2013 loss to Mayo when a Tom Cunniffe challenge necessitated Harte’s departure after just six minutes.

All part of the game, he reckons.

I probably just learned to tighten up a bit! Them boys, at that level, hit you hard. No, sometimes those things happen in football. Sometimes you get hit and come out better and sometimes you come out the worse.

“It was frustrating because we had been going well and that was my first All-Ireland semi-final and to only see a couple of minutes of action was disappointing. But it’s all history now. I haven’t thought about it really since.”

It wasn’t long before that Tyrone were taking the penultimate hurdle in their stride.

Harte was just starting in to his teenage years when he sat in the Cusack Stand with his best buddy and watched the county claim a first ever senior All-Ireland in 2003. Five years later and his minor batch was sharing the winning podium with Mickey Harte’s elders.

His first year on the senior panel delivered an Ulster title. That and confirmation of his suspicion that he was bound for a career dotted with Sundays in September in Croke Park. What else was he to believe on a panel with jerseys filled by men whose reputations came in XL sizes?

An awed tone filtered his voice in the run-up to this All-Ireland final as he uttered some of the names. Dooher. Big Packy. JD. Mugsy. The problem was that rivals were instilling more modern moves and targeting titles just as the hairs on Mickey Harte’s great generation were turning grey.

“Very quickly that all changed. Football moved on really quickly and the Dublins and Donegals brought the whole conditioning, they just brought football probably to a new level,” said Harte who made his debut in the 2010 Dr McKenna Cup as a 19-year old.

For the boys who had all won All-Irelands, they were all either thinking about retiring or maybe just didn’t have the motivation because they did it all before. That’s probably what happened then. Tyrone had that transitional period where we weren’t as successful as previous teams.

The current side’s reward for finally negotiating a path back to a first decider in 10 years is a shot at a team that stands just 70 minutes from an historic four-in-a-row and one that Harte describes baldly as probably the best to have ever played the game.

It’s a daunting ask. He admits as much. He knows that every mistake is liable to be exploited but this is what they signed up for in pre-season. It’s what they’ve targeted ever since Dublin landed them on their arses in the semi-final last year.

It is, he said, probably the greatest task to have faced any Tyrone team. Ever.

“There definitely is a step up. They’re a step above anybody. Probably Mayo have been the closest team to them in the last few years. Their season didn’t go to plan but the Dubs do it every year and they seem to unearth a Brian Howard and Eoin Murchin every year and that’s probably their biggest strength at the minute. They keep hitting a conveyor belt of class players.

“You take a bit of confidence from those wins and look back on Monaghan and think what you did well or what you can improve on. Then you look at Dublin and they do an awful lot more things right than anybody else. That makes it even more complex to try and figure a way of beating them.”