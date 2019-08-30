News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Permanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capital

By Sarah Slater
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 11:04 AM

A permanent mural in honour of Dublin Senior Football team manager Jim Gavin is to be erected in the heart of the capital city.

The mural is to go ahead in the Ballbough area of the north inner city, close to the Clonliffe House pub, and extends up to the Bridge Tavern and Croke Villas.

The mural has received the backing of the City Council, Irish Rail and Dublin GAA. The extensive art work is to start on Sunday evening after the All-Ireland Senior Football final against Kerry.

Sunday’s game will be the seventh final in nine years for the Dublin team and an attempt to make history if they clinch five titles in a row.

Independent councillor and former Dublin Lord Mayor Christy Burke said: “It’s right and fitting to have a mural of Jim Gavin. A man off the people - a simple man.

Who has along with his Dubs team, has given a great time over the years with great sport to us all. Jim we salute you thanks. Dubs Abú.

“I just got great news that the mural will now go ahead and it will be in place in the next few days. Thanks to Mick O Riordan of Dublin City Council and a great Banner county man who gave us the green light.

“I want to thank the people who worked hard to get this done. Sean Roche, Karl Mitchell, Mairead Burke and Mick D Bannerman from Irish Rail.

“It'll be like the other murals in Ballybough and throughout the city.”

Cllr Burke also wants to mark Sunday's All-Ireland Final by turning the River Liffey blue.

”I intend to make contact with senior management of Irish Water and with the assistance of Dublin City Council, turn the River Liffey blue for a couple of hours on Sunday,” he added.

