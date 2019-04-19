Perfect storm sees Valentia forced to forfeit Kerry championship game

A perfect storm of factors has forced a Kerry club to forfeit a championship game tonight.

Valentia Young Islanders' chairperson Deirdre Lyne explained they did not have the numbers for their JFC Group 1 game against Duagh.

The difficulties faced by the South Kerry club in having enough players is not a recent development and they have had to rely on the good graces of other sides in rescheduling matches in the past.

However, after already agreeing with Duagh to bring forward their clash from Saturday to Good Friday they contacted their opponents on Thursday to concede that they couldn't fulfil the fixture.

The game was a dead rubber for both teams as neither could progress having lost their opening two matches but Lyne insisted they were determined to field a team.

"We're trying to keep the show on the road but it's a struggle and this weekend was a combination of things.

"We've picked up injuries in the last couple of weeks playing championship and with this being the Easter weekend, we have players working in the tourist industry who just couldn't get the time off.

"We're not down and out about it - we have a local derby against Waterville in the county league in a few weeks and we should be good for that game."

On Twitter, Duagh expressed sympathy with Young Islanders: "Valentia has a small panel and had 3 injuries last weekend coupled with other work problems so the club could not get enough to travel to Duagh. We, in Duagh, understand their problems and wish them the best of luck for the future."

In February, Valentia put forward a motion to Congress calling for U17s to be allowed play senior for junior clubs in non-championship matches but it was defeated.