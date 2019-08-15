Paul Murphy has no issue with David Gough taking charge of All-Ireland final

Kerry footballer Paul Murphy has no issue with David Gough taking charge of the All-Ireland football final.

Former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice, speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast earlier this week, questioned Gough’s suitability for the final, believing that Gough cannot be seen as neutral because he lives and works in Dublin.

Defender Murphy has no such concerns, describing Gough as an “excellent referee”.

“I've no issue whatsoever with him getting the game the next day,” said the half-back.

“He’s an excellent referee; he has a huge body of work behind him. He wouldn’t be getting a match like the All-Ireland without that.

“It’s a high-pressure game, whoever gets it. And, look, I'm sure he’ll do a great job and he’ll do it to the best of his abilities.”

Murphy added: “From a player’s point of view, to play in an All-Ireland is a pinnacle in your career. It's a landmark match. You've had to do a load of work to get there, and you want to perform to your best. And it’s no different for a referee.”

