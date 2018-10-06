Paul Kerrigan questions football rules 'overhaul'

By Denis Hurley

It’s a strange feeling for Paul Kerrigan and Nemo Rangers not to be involved on the weekend of the Cork SFC semi-finals.

The last time the outgoing champions didn’t make it to the last four was 2012 and, for Kerrigan, this season’s exit capped a year to forget.

“The way the club championship went, 2018 has probably been the most unsuccessful year I’ve ever had,” he says.

“I hadn’t had a serious injury in 12 years, since I was in school but I hurt my knee in December against Dr Crokes, had a good rehab, came back a little early, we had a very good win over Slaughtneil and it’s been almost downhill since then.

“I ruptured a tendon in my finger against Slaughtneil, obviously held off on getting it sorted until after the club final and got it done the Monday after that, two days later, to try to get back for Cork as quickly as I could.”

“It was very tedious and I came back then against Tipperary with minimal training done.

“I came back probably two weeks early just to try to play in it and came on with 10 minutes left, I wasn’t really training again until after the Kerry game.

“Obviously, those were two bad defeats against Kerry and Tyrone, I was only starting to get fit in the middle of the summer and unfortunately we were knocked out in September with Nemo so it’s been a fairly bad year on the field altogether.”

Kerrigan, who was speaking at the announcement of the renewal of Chill Insurance’s sponsorship deal with Cork, played junior, intermediate and senior with Nemo in 2018 (“Yeah, and lost all three!” he laughs), taking the opportunity to work with Billy Morgan as a manager for the first time on the intermediate team.

He was fully fit for the first team’s quarter-final with Castlehaven a fortnight ago, but is still left as stumped as anyone by the manner of their 1-11 to 0-4 defeat.

“Our frame of mind and our form were very good, we were really looking forward to it,” he says.

“I think we had nine chances in the first-half and missed all of them, I had a couple of wides, Luke [Connolly] had a couple of wides, Barry [O’Driscoll] had a couple of wides. Our backs, in fairness, were holding them fairly well, it was only four-nil after 40 minutes and that first 10 minutes of the second half we didn’t touch the ball in the forwards at all.

“They got a goal and then you’re chasing the game, we were against a strong wind and we couldn’t get hold of it, they were picking off scores on the break and we had to go for goals.”

With Donncha O’Connor and Colm O’Neill having retired from Cork and Aidan Walsh gone from the football panel, Kerrigan is the only link to the 2010 All-Ireland-winning side.

That 2018 was so disappointing has left him keener to make an impression again.

“Definitely, the way last year went, I wanted to come back and give it a proper go.

“As I said, I didn’t really train during the summer and the team didn’t do ourselves justice.

“There are some nice young lads there and I’ll try my best, my onus is to help them and to help Cork turn that corner.”

They might be trying to do that under new, experimental rules, with Kerrigan concerned at the size of the change.

“If they do come in, my opinion is that there are too many of them,” he says.

“I would say try one, two at a time, there are five listed out and the problem is a lot of them need two refs – it’s very hard counting handpasses, counting players inside the 45, taking note of the mark inside the 20, what if the ref is back the field?”

“I don’t like that one, it’s very Aussie Rules, it’s not really our game.

“A lot of them are to counteract negative football, but three handpasses still isn’t going to stop a blanket defence.

“I think it just needs some thought and not a huge overhaul. I think the sin-bin would be the best one and maybe the handpasses are worth looking at, but I think three is too little, maybe six, like in the international rules.”